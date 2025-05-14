The GLAM Bean Honored as “Best Clean Coffee in the U.S. of 2025”

Specialty-Grade Beans Meet Social Impact in New Coffee Launch from The GLAM Bean

The GLAM Bean, a premium wellness-focused coffee company founded by Nia Amorelli, today announced the official launch of its specialty-grade coffee line, marking its entry into the fast-growing clean coffee market. Offering a new standard for health-conscious consumers, The GLAM Bean’s offerings feature mold-free, pesticide-free, and naturally flavored beans sourced from top global farms and roasted in the USA.

This launch establishes The GLAM Bean as not only a purveyor of clean, single-origin coffee but also a purpose-driven brand with a mission to fund youth innovation through annual grants and educational initiatives.

Specialty-Grade Redefined: What Sets GLAM Beans Apart



The GLAM Bean prioritizes purity, wellness, and ethical sourcing through its meticulously curated coffee lineup. Unlike commodity-grade beans commonly found in grocery stores or chain cafés, The GLAM Bean uses only the top 3% of coffee in the world—classified as specialty-grade by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), which mandates a minimum score of 80/100 on quality metrics.

“Even some ‘organic’ coffees can still contain harmful mold, toxins, and other defects that can impact mood, hormones, and gut health,” a company representative explained. “Our coffee is not only clean, it’s verified by health experts—including a board-certified physician on our founding team.”

Each batch is roasted in small quantities only after a customer places their order, ensuring freshness and maximum antioxidant retention—an essential feature given that coffee is the number one source of antioxidants in the American diet.

The GLAM Bean Named Best Clean Coffee Brand in the U.S. of 2025



In recognition of its commitment to quality and wellness, The GLAM Bean has been named the Best Clean Coffee Brand in the U.S. for 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award highlights The GLAM Bean’s dedication to offering clean, toxin-free coffee crafted from specialty-grade beans and roasted in small batches to ensure maximum freshness and health benefits. The award is the result of a thorough evaluation of hundreds of coffee brands across the country, where The GLAM Bean stood out for its purity, performance, and purposeful mission.

“We’re incredibly proud of this recognition,” says Nia Amorelli, founder of The GLAM Bean. “It reinforces our commitment to providing the cleanest, highest-quality coffee and supporting the next generation of change-makers.”

Premium Experience with a Purpose



Beyond health-conscious consumers, The GLAM Bean targets ethically minded buyers who care about giving back. Every purchase contributes to a fund that supports youth education and innovation. The brand has committed to awarding annual grants to young people with impactful ideas who lack the financial means to bring them to life. This social mission echoes through The GLAM Bean’s core values encapsulated in the acronym GLAM—Grateful, Loved, Ambitious, and Mindful.

“At The GLAM Bean, coffee isn’t just a morning ritual—it’s a mindful moment of power and purpose,” says founder Nia Amorelli. “We built this brand around values that reflect not just how we brew, but why we brew. Every sip is a step toward a better future.”

Ethical Sourcing Meets Elevated Taste



The GLAM Bean’s product line includes naturally flavored coffee that begins with single-origin beans—never blends—and is roasted to a smooth medium finish. These selections are flavored using natural ingredients, maintaining the bean’s integrity without introducing synthetic additives. Shipping is always free, providing additional value to a premium-priced product line. With cafés often charging upwards of $7 for a latte made with bulk, commodity-grade beans, The GLAM Bean positions itself as a more thoughtful and health-affirming option for consumers looking for better quality without compromise.



Early Reception and Community Growth



Since its launch, The GLAM Bean has been actively engaging a growing community on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, building brand awareness around its unique mission and clean-coffee credentials. Customers have praised the taste and quality of the coffee, highlighting the smooth, bold flavors and fresh, high-quality beans. As the brand continues to build momentum, it emphasizes the importance of wellness and quality in every cup.

About The GLAM Bean



The GLAM Bean is a U.S.-based specialty coffee brand founded by Nia Amorelli with the mission to provide clean, specialty-grade coffee while supporting youth education and innovation. Each cup is designed with intention—free from mold, pesticides, and heavy metals—and roasted fresh to order in small batches. The brand’s GLAM philosophy (Grateful, Loved, Ambitious, Mindful) is infused into every aspect of its business, from sourcing and roasting to customer engagement and community impact.

Media Contact

Nia Amorelli, Founder

The GLAM Bean

Email: admin@youareglam.com

Instagram: @youareglamlife

Website: https://theglambean.shop/

Facebook: The GLAM Bean