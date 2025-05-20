Nintendo Confirms Free Upgrades for Select Games Ahead of Switch 2 Launch

Nintendo has revealed some pretty rad enhancements to a handful of big titles on the Switch. These improvements will take full advantage of the new capabilities of the recently announced Switch 2, arriving this June. Among these titles, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will require a purchasable upgrade from the eShop for players to access enhanced functionalities.

Enhancements for The Legend of Zelda and Other Games

Beyond Breath of the Wild, the upcoming upgrade will add mouse control support for new modes. This switchover guarantees a faster, more dynamic and energetic game playing experience. On top of that, players should look forward to much better graphics, making the world spaces and environments even more immersive. Plus, the improved edition will introduce game share functionality so that players can more easily share their new adventures with friends.

In contrast, other titles in The Legend of Zelda series, specifically The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, will receive free upgrades. Players who already purchased these games can enjoy the improvements with no additional expenses. This new maximum also applies retroactively—allowing developers to more easily take advantage of everything the Switch 2 has to offer.

Paid Upgrades for Other Popular Games

Besides the Legend of Zelda franchise, thousands of other games will require a paid upgrade. It’ll be these upgrades that will help to unlock the Switch 2’s most exciting new features. Getting into something like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, for example, will require a paid upgrade from the eShop. Similarly, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will require an upgrade for players to access its enhanced features on the new console.

In good news for gamers hoping to avoid shelling out cash for next-gen games, a number of titles will be free upgrades as well. These include 51 Worldwide Games, ARMS, Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Game Builder Garage, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Players should be excited about the fact that they will get to play these titles with added functionalities at no extra charge.

Nintendo’s choice of making both purchasable and free upgrades is an interesting insight into the company’s ever-growing strategy of appealing to as many audiences as possible. By permitting some games to be free upgrades, Nintendo walks the line between accessibility and revenue generation. The rest will cost you, so that they can keep paying for its long-standing franchises.

Author’s Opinion Nintendo’s strategy of offering both free and paid upgrades strikes a balanced approach. It’s clear that the company is focused on both revenue generation and ensuring accessibility to a broad audience. This move will likely keep gamers happy while still incentivizing them to invest in next-gen features.

