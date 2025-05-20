Dr. Michael J. Cooper: Renowned Author and Former Pediatric Cardiologist Continues to Captivate Readers with Masterful Storytelling

From Healer to Masterful Storyteller

Dr. Michael J. Cooper, a retired pediatric cardiologist turned author, has captivated readers with his historical fiction novels that explore the intricate and turbulent history of the Middle East. His writing, which blends historical accuracy with compelling storytelling, has earned him widespread recognition and numerous prestigious awards.

Dr. Cooper’s path to becoming an author is deeply rooted in his personal and professional experiences in the Middle East. Born in Berkeley, California, Cooper immigrated to Israel in 1966, where he lived through the final year of Jerusalem as a divided city. Having spent the next decade living, studying, and working in Israel, his firsthand experiences during this tumultuous time, combined with his medical training at Tel Aviv University, provided him with a profound understanding of the cultural and political dynamics of the region. It is this unique perspective that shapes his novels, which resonate with readers worldwide.



Award-Winning Historical Fiction

Dr. Cooper’s transition from medicine to writing was a natural evolution of his passion for storytelling and understanding the human condition. His debut novel, Foxes in the Vineyard, set during the 1948 Arab Israeli War, won the Grand Prize in the 2011 San Francisco Writers Conference contest. Since then, Cooper’s writing career has flourished, with each of his novels earning accolades for their historical depth and emotional impact.

His second novel, Wages of Empire, set during World War I in Ottoman Palestine, was recognized with the 2022 Grand Prize for Young Adult Fiction. In January of 2024, it reached #1 on the Amazon bestseller list for Historical WW1 Fiction. The novel’s sequel, Crossroads of Empire (2023), won the First Place CIBA Hemingway Award for Wartime Historical Fiction, and ranked #1 in December of 2024 for Historical Middle East Fiction. Both works showcase Cooper’s ability to craft compelling narratives that blend historical events with deeply human stories. A fourth novel, The Rabbi’s Knight, will be coming out in September of 2025. Set in the Holy Land at the twilight of the Crusades in 1290, it tells the story of a Knight Templar who apprentices himself to a learned rabbi to discover how the secrets of Kabbalah might unlock the secrets of Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

Cooper has recently been honored with the prestigious title of 2025 Best Writer of Historical Novels Set in the Middle East. This recognition celebrates his profound storytelling abilities and his ability to bring history to life through captivating narratives. His work continues to inspire readers, offering an immersive experience that transports them to significant historical moments in the Middle East. His unique blend of historical accuracy and compelling fiction has earned him this well-deserved accolade. For more information about the award and Cooper’s distinguished achievements, visit the Best of Best Review Award Page.

A Writer Who Bridges Cultures and Connects History with the Present

Cooper’s novels are not just about recounting historical events; they are about exploring the shared humanity that exists across cultures and faiths. His characters, caught in the tumult of conflict, identity, war, and faith, transcend time and place, offering readers a glimpse into the past as well as into the current fraught complexities of the Middle East. His skillful blending of history and fiction provides readers with more than just entertainment—his novels challenge readers to reflect on the broader lessons of history, particularly in a world where conflict and cultural divides continue to shape global conversations. In this manner, his novels resonate with readers who appreciate his ability to bring the past to life in ways that are relevant to today’s world. His work invites readers to consider how the lessons of the past can help guide us toward a more peaceful and understanding future.

To quote Dr. Cooper, “Through storytelling, we can bridge the gap between cultures and provide a deeper understanding of one another. It’s exactly as the author, Richard Powers put it, ‘the best arguments in the world won’t change a single person’s mind. The only thing that can do that is a good story.’ And in the end, that’s my goal—to tell good stories—and by that, perhaps to change a few minds.”

A Legacy of Compassion and Reconciliation

Dr. Cooper’s commitment to fostering understanding goes beyond his writing. For the past twenty years, he has volunteered on medical missions in the Middle East, providing care to Palestinian children who lacked access to specialty pediatric cardiology care. This deep-seated commitment to compassion and reconciliation is at the core of his writing, where themes of coexistence and peace are ever-present.

With his next novel and prequel, The Rabbi’s Knight, set for publication in September 2025, his legacy as a storyteller continues to grow. With each novel, he expands his exploration of the Holy Land’s history, weaving a rich tapestry of personal stories and historical events that will continue to captivate and inspire readers around the world.

About Dr. Michael J. Cooper

Dr. Michael J. Cooper is a retired pediatric cardiologist and award-winning author of historical fiction. His novels, including Foxes in the Vineyard, Wages of Empire, and Crossroads of Empire, have received widespread acclaim for their historical accuracy, emotional depth, and masterful storytelling. Cooper’s writing explores the complexities of the Middle East, with a focus on themes of identity, reconciliation, and coexistence. He continues to volunteer in the region, providing medical care to Palestinian children and promoting dialogue and understanding between cultures.

Media Contact

Michael J. Cooper

Email: mjcoopmd@comcast.net

Website: https://michaeljcooper.net/

Social Media:

Facebook: Michael Cooper

Twitter: @mjcoopmd

Instagram: @mjcoopmd

