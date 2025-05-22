A Duet of Technology and Aesthetics: Hisense Redefines Future Lifestyles at “CHINA NIGHT”

The 78th Cannes International Film Festival was held in grand fashion from May 13 to 24. Here, cinema serves as a bridge that transcends borders, uniting the finest artistic talents from around the world. Against the backdrop of this romantic and artistically rich setting, the official Cannes Film Market event “CHINA NIGHT” was successfully hosted on the evening of May 15 (local time) at the festival’s official beach venue, Plage des Palmes. The event stood out as a distinctive cultural highlight within the global film celebration.

Jointly organized by the Marché du Film (Cannes Film Market), the China Film Producers Association (CFPA), and Wing Sight Media (Beijing), CHINA NIGHT brought together hundreds of international filmmakers, industry leaders, artists, and entrepreneurs to witness a cultural showcase that fused Eastern aesthetics with a global perspective. One of the event’s most anticipated moments was the official launch of the “CHINA FILM+” initiative, a program designed to foster mutual cultural exchange and promote Chinese culture abroad. With a mission rooted in cultural dialogue and global outreach, the initiative aims to build a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates film with a wide range of industries.

In an era where technology is profoundly reshaping modern lifestyles, innovations in artificial intelligence, display technologies, and smart home solutions are redefining how we experience entertainment and daily life. This year’s CHINA NIGHT at the Cannes Film Festival placed a special focus on pioneering tech brands, highlighting the synergy between technological advancement and cultural expression. As the official home appliance partner of the event, Hisense played a prominent role, showcasing its industry-leading display technologies and design-driven lifestyle concepts. Through its participation, Hisense made a bold statement about the strength of Chinese innovation and its vision for a technology-enabled, aesthetically enriched way of life—adding a vivid chapter to this celebration of East–West cultural exchange.

Technology Illuminates Cinema: Mini-LED Redefines the Visual Experience

As a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, Hisense captivated international audiences with an immersive experience that fused cutting-edge technology and Eastern aesthetics—showcasing the brand’s technological prowess and its vision for a sustainable innovation ecosystem. At the heart of the CHINA NIGHT exhibition area, Hisense’s 100-inch television, equipped with Mini-LED technology, stole the spotlight with its stunning cinematic display quality. This product not only represents the culmination of Hisense’s years of expertise in display innovation but also underscores the role of Chinese enterprises in advancing global film industry standards. From hardware engineering to intelligent image processing algorithms, Hisense is actively redefining what “immersive viewing” means for audiences worldwide.

When Design Meets Technology: ASKO Wine Cabinet Embodies Premium Aesthetics

As the evening breeze swept across the red carpet and golden champagne bubbles danced through the festivities, ASKO, the luxury home appliance brand under Hisense Group, unveiled its intelligent Triple-Zone Wine Cabinet—a fusion of professional-grade wine preservation technology and refined Scandinavian design. Merging minimalist aesthetics with precise temperature control, the wine cabinet reflected the harmony of technology and artistry in the soft lighting of the exhibition space. As an integral element of the “future lifestyle” experience, the ASKO Triple-Zone Wine Cabinet is not just a functional appliance; it serves as a storytelling centerpiece—much like a cinematic prop—communicating the brand’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, detail, and premium living on the global stage.

Innovation-Driven Ecosystems: China’s Solutions Connecting the World

Amid the global wave of digital transformation, Chinese technology brands are embracing openness and inclusivity—seamlessly blending technological innovation with cultural heritage to build sustainable business ecosystems. Hisense’s presence at CHINA NIGHT embodied this vision in action. From display technologies to smart home ecosystems, Hisense leverages an open and collaborative R&D framework to deeply integrate innovation with cultural expression, delivering smarter, greener lifestyle experiences to users worldwide.

On the Cannes stage, Hisense once again demonstrated that Chinese brands are not only participants in global technological advancement but also key architects of future living. The 78th Cannes Film Festival’s official CHINA NIGHT event was more than a celebration of cinematic artistry—it was a pioneering case of cultural innovation on the global stage.

The design of the CHINA NIGHT logo itself captures this spirit: incorporating motifs such as a window, lantern, and traditional Chinese knot, it reflects the depth of Eastern cultural heritage while resonating with the visual language of today’s digital, multi-screen era. In this way, CHINA NIGHT serves as a cultural gateway—bridging Chinese brands with international markets and enabling mutual empowerment through global collaboration.