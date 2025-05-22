Gamers L.A.B. Goes Live on Somnia, Unlocking Real-Time On-Chain Game Data

Web3 game publisher Uprising Labs has announced the launch of Gamers L.A.B., a new infrastructure project built on Somnia, the high-performance Layer 1 blockchain. The integration brings gameplay metadata fully on-chain, unlocking new use cases for developers and players alike.

Gamers L.A.B. offers a powerful new suite of tools that enables games to record and interact with gameplay events directly on-chain. At the core of this innovation is Battle Records, a new open standard for storing game data that can be used across any game or platform.

By building on Somnia, Gamers L.A.B. gains the performance needed to deliver on this vision, with over 1 million transactions per second, sub-second finality, and sub-cent fees. This makes it possible to log every meaningful in-game action, even during peak activity, and create data-rich, composable gameplay experiences that live beyond any single title.

With Battle Records, developers can capture gameplay metadata, from kills and assists to match outcomes and in-game decisions and store it entirely on-chain. This data is accessible via a REST API, making it easy to integrate without deep blockchain expertise. Gamers L.A.B. also supports both Web3 and traditional auth methods, including Sequence, Thirdweb, Steam, and Epic login, lowering the barrier for adoption across the full gaming ecosystem.

Still, the implications go far beyond developer convenience. Fully on-chain gameplay logic and metadata create the foundation for new use cases like gaming prediction markets that let fans wager on game outcomes as they happen, perfect for streamers, esports, and friendly matches alike. This just scratches the surface of the ideas that developers will come up with once they get their hands on this data.

Gamers L.A.B. is one of the first tooling layers to fully embrace this capability, setting the stage for a wave of game development unlike anything before.

“Gamers L.A.B. showcases what becomes possible when performance is no longer the bottleneck,” Somnia Founder Paul Thomas said. “By moving game metadata fully on-chain, they’re enabling developers to create new kinds of gameplay systems that are composable, transparent, and interoperable. This is exactly the kind of innovation we built Somnia to support.”

By unlocking real-time access to gameplay data, developers can build smarter systems that make games more engaging and valuable to players.

“Gamers L.A.B. redefines not just what we store on-chain, but how we use it,” Uprising Founder Eric Vander Wal said. “Web3 has focused on decentralizing data ownership; now it’s time to unlock its full potential. With Gamers L.A.B., developers can store vast amounts of data and build systems that reward users, empower communities, and drive deeper engagement with their favorite games.”

About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest and most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second (tps) with sub-second finality and sub-cent fees. Somnia’s new multi-stream consensus technology achieves sub-second block certainty and higher transaction throughput. Sequential execution and compression algorithms effectively handle high-density scenarios, increasing the amount of data transferred between nodes by 10-20x. The custom database IceDB achieves 15-100 nanosecond read/write times, reducing transaction costs to less than a penny. This makes Somnia an ideal platform for building large-scale, real-time applications in games, social, metaverse, finance, and other fields, serving millions of users, all on-chain, making EVM more efficient than ever before.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.