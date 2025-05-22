Celebrate World Bee Day With CK Swart’s ‘One To Two Bees And A Farmer’ for Bee Conservation

A New Chapter for Environmental Awareness

Author and chef Cailyn Swart, writing under the pen name CK Swart, is proud to announce the release of her debut children’s book, One To Two Bees And A Farmer. This special release comes just in time for World Bee Day on May 20. The book is a labor of love, written to raise awareness about bee conservation and to help young readers understand the vital role bees play in our ecosystems – and the real struggles they face today.

One To Two Bees and A Farmer introduces readers to a small but determined bee and his mother, who are committed to protecting their home from urban expansion and harmful pesticides. Together with their human friend, Farmer Otto, they work tirelessly to rebuild colorful meadows, offering a message of hope for the future and a blueprint for collaboration between humans and nature.

A Story that Speaks to Both Heart and Mind

The story of One To Two Bees and A Farmer is rooted in Swart’s personal connection to environmental issues. At the age of eight, she first came up with the idea for the book, and over the years, it has evolved into a powerful tool to raise awareness about the dangers that bees face.

The book’s narrative is designed to help children understand the delicate balance of ecosystems and the ways they can contribute to their preservation. As the characters—both human and bee—work together to restore the environment, young readers learn about environmental responsibility, teamwork, and the impact that urbanization and pesticide use has on nature. The themes of collaboration and care for the environment are interwoven into the narrative, making it both an enjoyable and educational experience.

Inspiring Action Through Storytelling

As an author, Swart’s goal is not just to tell a story, but to inspire action. In addition to being an advocate for environmental conservation, particularly for pollinators like bees, Swart uses her platform to raise awareness about the need to protect these important creatures.

The story of Farmer Otto also emphasizes the importance of human involvement in environmental conservation. As a caring and proactive character, Farmer Otto demonstrates the positive impact that people can have when they collaborate with nature, further driving home the book’s message of hope and positive change.

A Book That Transcends Entertainment

What sets CK Swart’s book apart in the children’s literature space is its ability to combine entertainment with education. Swart’s writing is designed to spark the imagination of young readers while teaching them about real-world environmental issues. By making complex topics accessible, Swart encourages children to think critically about the world around them and the challenges that affect the planet. Through One To Two Bees and A Farmer, children are not only entertained but also empowered to make a difference in the world.

Swart’s work is particularly relevant in today’s climate, as environmental issues such as pollinator decline continue to be pressing concerns worldwide. Through her book, Swart hopes to foster a deeper connection between young readers and the natural world, providing them with the knowledge and inspiration to take action.

Available Now at Major Retailers

One To Two Bees and A Farmer is now available for purchase at major retailers worldwide, including Barnes & Noble, WH Smith, Waterstones, and many others. Through this book, Swart is not only encouraging a new generation of environmental advocates but also offering a heartfelt and meaningful story for young readers to enjoy.

For more information about CK Swart and her debut children’s book, visit the official website at www.onetotwobees.com, where readers can learn more about the author’s passion for environmental conservation and her mission to inspire the next generation of eco-conscious individuals.

About Cailyn Swart

Cailyn Swart, writing under the pen name CK Swart, is an author and chef with a commitment to environmental conservation. Her debut children’s book, One To Two Bees and A Farmer, highlights the importance of bee preservation and the role children can play in protecting the planet. Through her writing, Swart seeks to inspire young readers to care for the environment, fostering a sense of responsibility and hope for a sustainable future.

Media Contact

Cailyn Swart

Author

Email: author@ckswart.com

Website: www.onetotwobees.com

Instagram: @CKSwart