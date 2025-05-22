Amazon Music Trials AI-Powered Search to Help Fans Discover More About Favorite Artists

Amazon Music announced on Tuesday that it is rolling out a new AI-powered feature called “Explore,” designed to help fans discover more about their favorite artists and connect with them on a deeper level. The feature allows users to tap the “Find” button at the bottom of the screen, input an artist’s name in the search bar, and then select the “Explore” tab to discover detailed information about the artist. This includes collaborations with other artists, related artists, and highlights from their discography.

Artist Discovery and Personalized Content

For instance, when users search for Jelly Roll, the AI will direct them to significant collaborations, such as the duet “Save Me,” featuring Lainey Wilson. The feature also serves as a way for Amazon Music to promote its exclusive content, like Jelly Roll’s cover of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” featuring T-Pain.

The Explore feature also integrates Amazon Music’s AI-driven playlist generator, Maestro. This feature was launched last year as Amazon’s response to Spotify’s AI DJ and is likely being included in the Explore tool to encourage more users to engage with AI-generated playlists.

Pricing Strategy and Subscription Growth

The timing of the rollout comes just a few months after Amazon raised the price of its Music Unlimited subscription by $1, which may indicate the company’s intention to offer additional features to justify the new cost of $11.

Explore is currently available to select Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the U.S. via the iOS app, though the feature is still in beta and limited to just 10,000 artists, such as Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK.

Author’s Opinion Amazon Music’s introduction of the Explore feature seems like a well-thought-out strategy to improve user engagement while also encouraging more paid subscriptions. By integrating AI-powered recommendations and creating a more personalized listening experience, Amazon is tapping into a growing trend of using artificial intelligence to enhance the user journey. This move could not only compete with Spotify’s offerings but also boost user retention as fans explore deeper connections with artists. However, the true success will depend on how well the AI actually delivers valuable content and doesn’t just serve as a gimmick to justify higher subscription costs.

Featured image credit: The Hollywood Reporter

