Bintana sa Paraiso Named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards Winner for 2025

ByEthan Lin

May 22, 2025

Bintana sa Paraiso, a proudly Camiguin-born boutique hospitality brand, is thrilled to announce that both of its properties—Naasag and Binunsaran—have been recognized in Tripadvisor’s® prestigious Travelers’ Choice® Awards for 2025. This dual recognition places Bintana sa Paraiso among the top 10% of listings worldwide, an honor reserved for the most-loved destinations based on real traveler reviews and ratings over the past year.

“Receiving this award for both of our properties—Naasag and Binunsaran—is deeply humbling,” said Kate Hancock, founder of Bintana sa Paraiso. “As a local from Camiguin Island, it’s an honor to showcase the beauty of our home to the world. This wouldn’t be possible without our incredible staff, whose dedication and warmth create unforgettable experiences for our guests every single day. And to our guests, we thank you for sharing your honest stories and kind reviews. You made this possible.”

TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards are based on authentic feedback from the global travel community—individuals who took the time to share their first-hand experiences over 12 months. Winners are celebrated for consistently delivering exceptional service and memorable stays.

“Travelers’ Choice is one of the most recognized and coveted awards in the travel space, so it is incredibly meaningful to us,” added Hancock. “To have both of our boutique hotels win in the same year is rare and validates the love and heart we put into every detail.”

“Congratulations to Bintana sa Paraiso on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you’ve made a lasting impression on your guests, one that they felt compelled to share. We hope this well-deserved recognition drives even more travelers to discover your unique properties.”

About Bintana sa Paraiso

Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur and Camiguin native Kate Hancock, Bintana sa Paraiso began with a single room and has grown into two distinct boutique hotel experiences on the island, each blending modern luxury with the natural beauty of the Philippines. With stunning views, personalized service, and a deep commitment to sustainability, the brand continues to set the standard for island hospitality.

