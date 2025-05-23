3D Cityplanner Unveils AI-Driven Urban Planning Software to Enhance Smart City Development

Amersfoort, The Netherlands – 19 May 2025 – Strategis Groep, a forward-thinking technology company, has officially launched the latest iteration of its 3D Cityplanner platform — an innovative urban planning software solution that leverages AI to help cities design smarter, more sustainable, and efficient urban environments. The cloud-based platform, which requires no installation, enables urban planners, governments, and developers to create detailed 3D city models, assess infrastructure, and simulate complex planning scenarios all in real-time.

The new version of the 3D Cityplanner introduces AI-powered design tools, advanced 3D visualizations, and seamless integration with geospatial data to provide a comprehensive planning experience. The platform helps users evaluate urban spaces from multiple perspectives, including sustainability, environmental impact, and public welfare.

“Our mission is to streamline urban planning by making it more intuitive, transparent, and responsive to the challenges of modern cities,” says Anne Dullemond, CEO of Strategis Groep. “With 3D Cityplanner, urban planners now have a cutting-edge tool at their disposal that runs entirely in the browser, making it easier to design, simulate, and refine complex city plans in real-time.”

Key Innovations in the 3D Cityplanner:

· AI-Driven Building and District Generator: The tool automatically generates optimized urban layouts, integrating elements like roads, public green space, solar-ready rooftops, and flexible parking solutions, making it ideal for speeding up the early stages of urban projects.

· Line-of-Sight and Environmental Impact Tools: Users can evaluate the visibility of key areas, sunlight access, and the distribution of greenery using realistic 3D simulations, which are vital for urban livability and health.

· Fully Browser-Based Design Platform: Unlike traditional CAD or GIS software, 3D Cityplanner operates entirely in the cloud. Users can easily draw, modify, and visualize urban environments from any device with an internet connection.

· GIS and BIM Data Integration: The platform supports various data formats, including WMS, WFS, CityGML, and BIM models like IFC, offering robust geospatial planning capabilities that professionals can rely on for complex projects.

· Live Urban Simulation: The platform can simulate various urban factors such as hydrology, infrastructure, and climate resilience, enabling urban designers to test and validate different scenarios efficiently.

A Global Solution for Urban Development

Although originally developed in the Netherlands, the 3D Cityplanner has expanded its reach with pilot projects in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. It stands as a modern alternative to outdated planning tools, offering a collaborative space where policymakers, engineers, planners, and the public can engage in the planning process together.

The platform serves a range of urban planning needs from master planning and urban redevelopment to public consultations, helping governments and developers achieve their sustainability goals while optimizing land use.

Shaping the Future of Urban Planning

The 3D Cityplanner platform is poised to play a major role in the evolution of smart city design. Its innovative features and integration with AI make it a valuable tool for cities seeking to address the pressing demands of climate adaptation, infrastructure efficiency, and overall urban livability.

“3D Cityplanner allows us to move forward in our mission of creating smarter, more sustainable cities,” says Dullemond. “By providing an accessible, real-time platform for urban planning, we’re empowering cities to make data-informed decisions that will shape the future.”

About Strategis Groep

Strategis Groep is a technology and consulting firm based in the Netherlands, specializing in digital tools for urban development. The company partners with governments, architects, engineers, and developers across Europe to help reshape urban spaces using innovative technologies like GIS, BIM, and AI. The 3D Cityplanner is Strategis Groep’s flagship platform for sustainable, data-driven city design.

For more information, visit:

www.3dcityplanner.com