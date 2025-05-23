Crux Commercial Partners Arranges $2.85MM Financing for Vintage Apartment Complex Acquisition in Pacific Northwest

As investors across the Pacific Northwest navigate increased interest rates and a cautious lending environment, mid-market multifamily acquisitions have become more dependent on creative, flexible financing strategies. Financing vintage assets, in particular, proves challenging amid rising renovation costs and regulatory shifts.

In this environment, Crux Commercial Partners, a Tacoma-based commercial real estate finance firm, recently arranged $2.85 million in loan financing for the acquisition of an 18-unit vintage apartment complex in the Pacific Northwest. The deal highlights how value-add investors are leaning on tailored loan structures that support future performance while limiting upfront capital strain.

“This was a tailored structure built around our client’s business plan, not just today’s numbers,” said Jacob Wilson, co-founder of Crux Commercial Partners. “The zero prepay, fixed rate at closing, and no interest reserve made it a flexible and timely solution.”

“Crux gave us a structure that supported both the acquisition and our long-term business plan,” said Jeff Derus, Principal at Nordic Investment. “The process was smooth, and we were able to close on schedule without compromising our financial goals.”

The transaction moved from signed term sheet to funding in just 46 business days, well within a critical deadline and an example of efficient execution under pressure.

Transaction Highlights:

$2.85MM proforma-based loan for 18-unit vintage apartment property

18-month interest-only period

No prepayment penalty

Fixed rate at close, no interest reserve

46 business days from signed term sheet to funding

The client, a seasoned investor familiar with Crux’s track record, returned to the firm for its ability to deliver customized financing within tight timelines. The deal required precision, adaptability, and fast execution, key traits for value-added investors competing in today’s volatile lending environment.

About Crux Commercial Partners

Crux Commercial Partners is a boutique commercial real estate finance firm based in Tacoma, WA. Known for bold structuring and unmatched execution, Crux has closed over $4.5 billion in transactions across sectors including multifamily, industrial, mini storage, and non-profit facilities. The firm leverages an expansive network of local, regional, and national capital sources, including SBA lenders, CMBS issuers, and private equity, to deliver value-add solutions with speed and precision. For more information, visit cruxcre.com.