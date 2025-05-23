Social Media Engagement Leads to Real-World CRE Deals at NYC Gala Hosted by Don Tepman and Bob Knakal

The third annual Real Estate Gala, held on the 101st floor of Hudson Yards, brought together 300 commercial real estate professionals who have been actively engaging on platforms like LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and others. The invite-only black-tie event reflects a growing shift in the industry: a move from online networking to in-person relationship building that leads to measurable business results.

Don Tepman, known online as “Strip Mall Guy,” founded the Gala to bridge the gap between digital interaction and face-to-face connection. His goal was to take the momentum from social media and turn it into stronger, real-world business relationships.

Co-host Bob Knakal, Chairman & CEO of BKREA, has become one of the most visible voices in CRE social media. His content has generated more than 10 million impressions on LinkedIn and over 23 million across all platforms. In a recent discussion, Knakal shared that he secured three exclusive listings totaling more than $105 million in the past six weeks, each originating from connections made online. “What’s changing is where relationships start—and how quickly they convert into real business,” he said.

To extend the reach of these in-person engagements, Knakal launched his own series, Knakal Knetworking, which brings CRE professionals together in cities like Long Island, Boston, Detroit, and Las Vegas. The events provide a space for brokers and investors to meet face-to-face after first connecting digitally, reinforcing the value of sustained online presence.

This shift is part of a larger trend within the commercial real estate sector: social media is no longer just a branding tool—it’s a growing lead source and relationship engine. As professionals increasingly build authority and trust online, the ability to translate that presence into in-person deal flow is becoming a critical advantage.

