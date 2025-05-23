“GIGO Clean Launches ‘Plant a Tree’ Campaign: Turning Every Clean Home into a Greener Planet”

GIGO Clean Technology is proud to announce the launch of its “Plant a Tree” campaign, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting sustainability while delivering high-quality, on-demand cleaning services across California. With the goal of combining environmental responsibility with home cleaning, this new campaign allows customers to contribute to a greener planet simply by booking a cleaning session.

Campaign Overview

GIGO Clean’s “Plant a Tree” campaign is a significant step toward its long-term commitment to environmental sustainability. The initiative will see one tree planted for each cleaning service booked through the company’s platform, whether residential or commercial. The campaign is designed to allow customers to directly contribute to reforestation efforts with every clean home.



Personalized Tree Planting Certificate:

As part of the campaign, customers will receive a digital Tree Planting Certificate after booking their cleaning service. This certificate will serve as a token of appreciation and a symbol of the customer’s role in reforestation.

Partnership with Global Nonprofits:

In collaboration with trusted global tree-planting nonprofits, GIGO Clean ensures that every tree planted is tracked, providing customers with transparency and confidence that their contributions are being utilized effectively. Real-time updates and monthly reports on the number of trees planted will be provided to customers.

Why “Plant a Tree” Matters

Environmental Impact and Sustainability

With the increasing threat of climate change and deforestation, GIGO Clean is committed to promoting environmental responsibility. “Plant a Tree” is designed to make a meaningful difference in the fight against climate change by combating deforestation and enhancing the environment. Each cleaning booked through the platform represents a contribution to the restoration of forests worldwide.

A New Standard in Cleaning Services

For GIGO Clean, the “Plant a Tree” campaign is more than just an environmental initiative; it reflects the company’s mission to provide excellent cleaning services while fostering social responsibility. The campaign aligns with the company’s broader sustainability goals, incorporating eco-friendly practices into every aspect of its operations.

How It Works

Simple Steps to Contribute

Book Your Cleaning

Users book any cleaning service through the GIGO Clean platform, which includes residential or commercial cleanings. Get a Tree Planted

For every service booked, GIGO Clean plants one tree in a global reforestation project, contributing to the fight against deforestation. Receive Your Tree Planting Certificate

Customers will receive a personalized digital Tree Planting Certificate as a recognition of their environmental impact. Track Your Contribution

With real-time updates and monthly reporting, customers will see the collective environmental impact of their participation in the campaign.

A Message from the CEO

“When I first wrote the business plan for GIGO Clean, I knew our mission had to go beyond just cleaning homes,” said Bita Safari, CEO and Founder of GIGO Clean Technology. “We are here to make an impact — for our customers, our communities, and our planet. This campaign is a reflection of that original vision.”

Join the “Plant a Tree” Movement

GIGO Clean encourages environmentally-conscious individuals, families, and businesses to participate in the “Plant a Tree” campaign. By simply booking a cleaning service, customers can play an essential role in global reforestation efforts while benefiting from the professional cleaning services GIGO Clean is known for.



Be Part of the Change

Every cleaning session booked through the GIGO Clean platform is a step toward a healthier, greener planet. By joining the campaign, customers are not just investing in a cleaner home, but also in a cleaner planet. The company’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond cleaning supplies — it’s about creating lasting environmental change.

For more information about the “Plant a Tree” campaign or to book your next cleaning service, visit www.gigoclean.com.

About GIGO Clean

GIGO Clean Technology is a California-based tech-driven platform that connects users to on-demand residential and commercial cleaning services. With a focus on sustainability, high-quality service, and innovation, GIGO Clean is redefining the cleaning industry, one clean, one tree, and one lasting impact at a time. The company’s platform offers flexible, transparent, and eco-friendly cleaning solutions to homes and businesses across California.

Media Contact:

Bita Safari

Founder & CEO

GIGO Clean Technology

info@gigoclean.com | www.gigoclean.com