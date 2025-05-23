Musk Confirms Tesla and xAI Will Keep Buying Chips from Nvidia and AMD

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X, the app formerly known as Twitter, had a juicy headline grabbing idea. His artificial intelligence startup xAI will continue to purchase graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia and AMD. This declaration came during an interview with CNBC’s David Faber on Tuesday, which took place at Tesla’s headquarters in Texas.

Musk’s xAI has made significant strides in its operations, having installed 200,000 GPUs at its Colossus facility located in Memphis. The new installation is one piece of a larger strategy to bolster the company’s AI talent and reinforce its development push. Musk further underscored the urgent need for more high-performance computing resources. Understanding this need is more important than ever as xAI continues to expand the frontiers of artificial intelligence research and deployment.

The Importance of GPUs

Throughout the podcast interview, Musk explained why these GPUs are so critical to xAI’s work and what sets them apart from the competition. He added that the superior processing power available through companies like Nvidia and AMD is critical to training AI models accurately. Further, xAI is dedicated to establishing robust collaborations with top tech behemoths. This approach helps you push the envelope, keeping you on the cutting edge of GPU technology.

Located just south of Memphis’ downtown area, the Colossus facility serves as the north star for xAI’s ambitious plans. With the ever-growing installation of GPU capacity, it is likely to remain an epicenter for artificial intelligence advancement. Musk stated that the new facility will increase xAI’s computational capacity. It will make the generative AI we see today safer and it will spur innovation in the space.

Musk still has control of Tesla as CEO, even as he technically owns X. These dual roles highlight Kevin’s commitment to advancing technology in all industries. His focus on AI is especially promising as he looks to tap its potential to reimagine and reshape entire industries. His partnership with Nvidia and AMD to ensure xAI builds safer self-driving cars signals his desire to lead xAI on the cutting edge.

Author’s Opinion The continued investment by xAI in high-performance GPUs from Nvidia and AMD signals a clear commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI development. This strategic focus on computational power, coupled with the establishment of the Colossus facility, positions xAI to be a significant player in shaping the future of artificial intelligence, with potential benefits for safety and innovation across various sectors, including autonomous vehicles.

Featured image credit: Bobbyko via GoodFon

