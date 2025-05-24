DMR News

Whop survey reveals 1 in 3 Gen Z consumers follow AI influencer recommendations

May 24, 2025

New study data reveals two in five young people follow an AI generated influencer on social media, as Gen Z adopt a new authenticity baseline on social platforms. The research shows many teens make regular purchasing decisions from AI influencers. 

To explore the scale of Gen Z’s attitudes towards AI marketing, Whop, the all-in-one platform for digital products, gathered survey data from 2,001 US Gen Z aged between 12-27 years old.

The most likely age group within Gen Z to follow AI generated influencers on social media are college aged, with almost half of 19-to-21-year-olds following them. Within the age group, nearly half of men are likely to follow them compared to less than two fifths of women. 

Brands are increasingly recognising the value of these accounts with AI influencers such as Lil Miquela collaborating with high-end brands like BMW, Calvin Klein and Dior. The AI-powered personality is rumoured to be making a seven figure salary each year and receives around $9,000 per post.

This data follows the launch of Meta’s AI tool that allows users to create AI characters on both Instagram and Facebook, making it even more accessible for anyone to create an AI influencer. The company announced it envisions AI influencers to exist as regular users with AI-powered content.

Much of Gen Z is embracing AI generated influencers on social media with their positive attitude opening doors for brand partnerships and evolving the creator economy. As accessibility to creating AI-powered personalities grows and gains more popularity, it is likely more AI influencers will be appearing on our feeds.

Cameron Zoub, Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder of Whop, says:

“Simplifying the process of creating an AI influencer, eliminating the need for prior experience and opening up new income avenues. Our findings are clear: younger generations are hungry for opportunities to make money online. It’s a sign of the times, and what more is to come.

“However, creating an AI influencer and the ability to make a living off of one are two very different things. This is where learning from specialist influencers and expert social content creators through existing communities is critical. Anyone considering this should invest in developing their understanding of influencer marketing, including audience engagement, content strategy, and brand collaboration best practices, to develop an engaging AI-powered personality.

