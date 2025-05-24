“A Box of Frogs” by Josh Hellyer Becomes a Bestselling Canadian Mystery, Set to Release Sequel in November 2025

A Comedic Mystery Takes the Literary World by Storm

“A Box of Frogs,” a comedic mystery novel written by Canadian author Josh Hellyer, has captured readers’ attention since its release in October 2024. The novel, set in Muskoka, Ontario, features an intriguing mix of humor, suspense, and family drama, along with a brilliant plot twist that has left readers eager for more. This debut entry in the Highclere Inn & Carriage House Mystery series has already reached bestseller status, with glowing reviews and recognition from readers across the globe.

The story begins with the shocking death of centenarian Senator Miles “The Tank” Valentine at his family’s resort, Highclere Inn & Carriage House. The mysterious posthumous arrival of a cryptic box from his long-deceased first wife, Lady Jean Valentine, sets off a chain of events that entangles quirky characters, conspiracy, and intrigue. The protagonists, Mason Valentine, the senator’s colorful grandson, and his investigative journalist cousin, Cordelia “Cici” Bradshaw, are tasked with unraveling a mystery that threatens to consume their family and the legacy of Highclere.

The novel’s unique blend of comedic humor and a suspenseful, twisty mystery has captured readers’ imaginations, with comparisons being drawn to the likes of Knives Out and Only Murders in the Building. Its witty dialogue and unpredictable characters have set it apart from other books in the genre, and “A Box of Frogs” has garnered praise for its intricate plot and hilarious moments.

The Global Appeal of Canadian Talent

Despite being set in Canada, “A Box of Frogs” has resonated with readers around the world. The novel is particularly appealing to fans of witty, unpredictable capers, and readers have expressed how the book seamlessly combines suspense, humor, and family drama. Reviews have highlighted the strength of the characters and the compelling twists in the story. Readers on Amazon have called it “HILARIOUS, GRIPPING AND BRILLIANT” and “A delightful and whimsical escape,” while Kirkus Reviews noted its unexpected depth, describing it as “an intriguing mystery that gradually reveals its complexity.”

Canadian pride shines through in this book, as it not only highlights the talent of a Canadian author but also presents a uniquely Canadian setting. Josh Hellyer’s work, rooted in Muskoka, offers a charming glimpse into the region while taking readers on a thrilling, mysterious adventure.

A Sequel to Anticipate: “The Split Pea Tango”

As readers devour “A Box of Frogs,” the much-anticipated sequel, “The Split Pea Tango,” will be released on November 4, 2025. Fans of the first book can look forward to more of the witty banter and unexpected twists that made the first book so beloved. The ongoing series promises to be just as entertaining, with new mysteries to solve and even more outlandish scenarios in the works.

Why You Should Read “A Box of Frogs”

With summer just around the corner, “A Box of Frogs” makes the perfect addition to your reading list. Whether you’re lounging on the dock or curling up at a campsite, the book offers a unique blend of humor and mystery that will keep you entertained from beginning to end.

This book is a must-read for fans of mystery and thrillers who are looking for a fresh, funny, and engaging escape. Its heartwarming yet suspenseful story, paired with a richly detailed setting, makes it an ideal pick for anyone who loves a good page-turner with a healthy dose of humor.

About Josh Hellyer

Josh Hellyer is an award-winning author and a well-respected television and film producer based in Toronto, Ontario. He is best known for his work on some of Canada’s most popular television shows, including Canadian Idol and So You Think You Can Dance Canada. Hellyer’s experience in the media industry has influenced his writing, infusing “A Box of Frogs” with sharp wit and compelling storytelling.

