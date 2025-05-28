Amy Grace Expands Mental Health Support for Mothers with Intensive Therapy and Everyday Supermoms Podcast

Innovative Therapy Tailored for Mothers

Amy Grace, founder of Real Life Creative Counseling, is redefining mental health support for mothers with her specialized intensive therapy sessions. Designed for busy moms who cannot commit to traditional weekly therapy, these sessions range from three hours to two days, allowing for deep emotional healing in a time-efficient manner.

“As a mom myself, I understand the unique challenges women face at every stage of motherhood,” said Amy Grace, licensed therapist and motherhood specialist. “Mothers are expected to juggle everything while putting their own needs last. My goal is to help them heal and thrive—without adding more to their already full plates.”

Amy specializes in supporting mothers across the lifespan- from perinatal mental health, helping mothers through infertility, pregnancy loss, postpartum depression, relationship struggles, and parenting stress- to empty nesters. Utilizing Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) and Brainspotting, she provides trauma-informed care that empowers mothers to overcome emotional challenges.

Everyday Supermoms Podcast Brings Real Conversations to Motherhood

To expand her reach beyond therapy, Amy launched the Everyday Supermoms podcast, a platform where real moms share unfiltered experiences about the highs and lows of parenting. Each episode covers topics such as:

Maternal mental health and postpartum challenges

Balancing career and motherhood

Navigating blended families and co-parenting

Overcoming birth trauma and pregnancy loss

The realities of single motherhood and military family life

“Motherhood is not about perfection—it’s about resilience and self-compassion,” Amy stated. “Through the podcast, I want to remind moms that they are not alone and that taking care of themselves is just as important as caring for their families.”

A Mission to Redefine Motherhood and Mental Wellness

Amy’s philosophy challenges the outdated notion that self-sacrifice is the hallmark of a good mother. Instead, she encourages self-care as a necessity, not a luxury. She is also the author of The Motherhood Mindset Journal and Workbook, designed to help moms cultivate self-awareness, balance, and personal growth.

Currently, she is working on her first nonfiction book, which will explore themes of resilience, self-care, and embracing motherhood on one’s own terms.

“Investing in our own well-being isn’t selfish—it’s essential,” Amy said. “A thriving mom leads to a thriving family.”

As a mother of four biological daughters, two stepsons, and two grandsons, Amy brings both professional expertise and lived experience to her work. Whether through therapy, podcasting, or writing, she remains committed to helping moms heal, grow, and embrace the complexities of modern motherhood.

