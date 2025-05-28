Brisbane’s Newest Design Destination: Stone Design & Co’s Showroom Opens to the Public

Positioned as both a design hub and collaborative space, the new showroom brings together the full scope of the company’s product range — from high-quality natural stone to landscaping supplies, homewares, soft furnishings, furniture, and lighting. The opening marks a significant step for the business, which partners with architects, designers, landscapers, and builders on projects of all sizes.

Stone Design & Co has long prioritised craftsmanship and material integrity, with each product selected to showcase the natural qualities of stone and celebrate traditional techniques. Many of their offerings are handcrafted by skilled artisans, supporting global craft heritage while offering versatility for modern design applications. This combination of authenticity and adaptability has positioned the company as a trusted natural stone supplier that Brisbane design professionals regularly turn to.

The newly opened showroom is designed to reflect this philosophy. Intended as more than just a display space, it allows industry professionals and clients alike to engage with materials in person, gain inspiration, and collaborate with the experienced Stone Design & Co team to create thoughtful, bespoke selections. This focus on shared knowledge and design-driven outcomes is central to the company’s offering.

As a landscape supplier, the business has also expanded its offering to include a refined range of landscaping materials that align with the same standards of quality and aesthetics found in their interior collections. With the Brisbane showroom now open, professionals across Queensland and beyond have access to a curated space where material selection becomes a tactile, collaborative experience.

Stone Design & Co continues to grow its presence nationally, but remains committed to the values that have defined its approach since inception: a deep appreciation for natural materials, a respect for traditional craftsmanship, and a focus on meaningful collaboration with the design and construction community.

Now open to visitors, the Brisbane showroom brings a fresh addition to the local design scene — a space where creativity, quality and natural materials come together. This development reinforces Stone Design & Co’s position as a leading natural stone supplier leading industry professionals can rely on, while extending its capabilities as a landscape supplier for projects across the country.