Got Your Money Back Announces Contingency-Based Recovery Service for Forgotten Government Funds

National Launch of Contingency-Based Recovery Model

Got Your Money Back (aka GYMB), is a USA based ‘fund recovery’ company led by Director Mo Musa, who has officially announced the nationwide launch of its ‘no claim-no pay’ claims program aimed at helping Americans recover unclaimed funds held by state and federal trusts. The service is designed to eliminate financial barriers by allowing claimants to pay the recovery fee ONLY after the funds have been recovered. This model is intended to build trust and accessibility for those unaware they have owed money.

The company’s highly skilled refund agents search deep within government agencies for funds that have ‘slipped through the cracks’ due to outdated contact details, system errors or complex legal oversight. They then find the rightful individuals (known as ‘claimants’) and after a process of legitimacy and verification, return the funds to them. This announcement marks a significant step toward addressing a growing national concern – billions in unclaimed funds that remain idle due to lack of public awareness, bureaucratic hurdles, and political loopholes.

Shedding Light on the Escheatment Deadline

As part of the official announcement, the company is also drawing attention to the “escheatment period” – a timeframe set by the government where unclaimed funds “must be claimed” before being absorbed back into the state. In order words, if the funds are NOT claimed within the escheatment period, the government retains the right to take them.

As each state determines its own escheatment timeline, staff at GYMB say it makes it difficult for individuals to understand their rights or when their funds claim period expires.

According to Mo Musa, “The government does not advertise these funds or the deadlines to claim them. That’s where we step in – to inform, assist and help people get back what belongs to them.”

GYMB provides tailored assistance in identifying the specific escheatment periods relevant to each state and also case, guiding claimants through documentation and submission before deadlines lapse.

Over a Decade of Recovery Experience

With over ten years of combined industry experience, the team at Got Your Money Back brings unparalleled knowledge in navigating government fund systems. Their approach stands out in a unique industry due to their generous protocol to not collect any fees unless a claim is made. This contingency-only structure reflects a deep confidence in their methods and outcomes.

Each case is handled by refund agents trained to prioritize detail, compliance, and client empathy.

A People-First Approach to Claims Recovery

What distinguishes Got Your Money Back from other claims services is not just their expertise to recover funds, but their philosophy. Every claimant is treated with personal attention and care, an approach rooted in their belief that financial recovery is more than a transaction – it’s a resolution to lost opportunity.

“We don’t view people as case numbers. We view them as family members, deserving of transparency and success,” Musa added.

The company is currently assisting various claimants nationwide and has plans to expand outreach through digital tools and educational content in the near future.

How To Make a Claim

Visitors can monetize the claims process by responding to any contact made by Got Your Money Back, which may have been made by either phone, email, letter or even a friend or family conveying a message on, if Got Your Money Back couldn’t find the original claimant themselves. Alternatively, claimants can visit www.gotyourmoneyback.com, where eligibility screening and initial case reviews are provided free of charge.

Providing Critical Support in a Time of Financial Need

The economic ripple effects of dormant funds can be significant, particularly for individuals unaware that they are entitled to unclaimed funds. By launching a full-service contingency-based model, GYMB aims to make the recovery process accessible to all, regardless of financial standing or legal understanding.

Government agencies typically do not market unclaimed assets, and the absence of public engagement initiatives leads to continued accumulation of these funds. The company’s announcement signals a shift toward proactive education and recovery support for U.S. residents.

Building a Transparent and Equitable System

In announcing its premium-level services, Got Your Money Back reinforces its commitment to bridging the gap between public entitlement and government-held assets. The firm is positioning itself not only as a service provider but also as an advocate for public financial awareness.

As more Americans become aware of the funds they may be owed, Got Your Money Back is prepared to lead recovery efforts with integrity, legal insight, and results-driven action. With client-first values at the core of the operation, the company is expected to set a new standard for abandoned asset recovery.

About Got Your Money Back

Got Your Money Back is a U.S.-based fund recovery company specializing in identifying and reclaiming unclaimed government-held funds. Directed by Mo Musa, the firm operates on a contingency-only basis, meaning claimants pay nothing unless a claim is made. With over a decade of experience, the company has established itself as a reliable, transparent, and client-focused solution to the growing issue of unclaimed public funds.

Media Contact

Mo Musa

Director

Email: info@gotyourmoneyback.com

Phone: (302) 520-2477

Website: www.gotyourmoneyback.com