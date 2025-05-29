GJK Facility Services Contributes to Epworth Medical Foundation’s Success, Helping Raise Over $800,000 for Life-Saving Neurosurgical Equipment

Epworth Community’s Collective Effort Raises Over $800,000 for Vital Neurosurgical Equipment

In a spectacular display of community support, more than 500 sponsors and corporate partners gathered last Thursday at Epworth’s Men’s Health Lunch held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), aiming to raise vital funds for a neurosurgical microscope. This world-class piece of equipment, essential for intricate surgeries involving the brain and spine, will significantly improve patient outcomes and provide medical professionals with cutting-edge tools for precision and care.

The fundraising event exceeded all expectations, raising an incredible $800,000, a milestone that will directly benefit both Epworth’s patients and medical staff. The new microscope will assist in operations like craniotomies, laminectomies, and microdiscectomies, procedures that require high-quality visualisation of complex and sensitive areas of the body.

George Stamas, Director of GJK Facility Services, expressed his pride in being part of this life-changing initiative: “As Deputy Chair of the Epworth Medical Foundation, I was astounded at the generosity and genuine kindness shown by all the guests. I am incredibly proud that GJK Facility Services could support such an important cause, particularly one that directly impacts the lives of so many people in need of exceptional medical care.”

The event, which brought together a wide array of business leaders and philanthropists, was a testament to the power of collective action. Scott Bulger, Executive Director of Epworth Medical Foundation, echoed Stamas’ sentiments, highlighting the profound impact of the funds raised: “This equipment can change lives. The support of the community is incredibly moving, and we look forward to installing the microscope into our theatres in the coming months. It will play a pivotal role in enhancing patient care and providing surgeons with the necessary tools to perform delicate procedures.”

A Legacy of Support and Compassion

The success of the fundraising campaign is a reflection of the strong sense of community within the Epworth network, and a clear demonstration of how partnerships between businesses and medical institutions can yield extraordinary outcomes. For GJK Facility Services, the event reinforced their ongoing commitment to social responsibility and corporate giving. George Stamas has long been an advocate for businesses making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals, particularly in the realm of healthcare.

At GJK, the culture of giving back extends far beyond fundraising efforts. The company has consistently supported various philanthropic initiatives, including programs that aim to provide employment opportunities for people from disadvantaged backgrounds, including refugees and individuals living in public housing.

GJK’s Impact on Healthcare and Beyond

GJK Facility Services’ involvement in the Epworth fundraising event was not just a corporate donation, but part of a broader, ongoing effort to support health and wellness in communities across Australia. Their philanthropic efforts have included providing essential medical equipment to hospitals and healthcare centres, as well as supporting grassroots programs that empower women, Indigenous communities, and vulnerable groups.

“We are committed to ensuring that our efforts align with the values we stand for: fairness, opportunity, and long-lasting impact,” said Stamas. “By supporting causes like this, we hope to make a real difference in people’s lives, whether through healthcare, employment, or broader community initiatives.”

A Vision for the Future

The raised funds will provide Epworth with a state-of-the-art neurosurgical microscope that is crucial for surgeries involving the brain, spine, and surrounding structures. With its advanced capabilities, the microscope will offer surgeons clearer, more detailed views of the surgical field, increasing the precision of their work and improving recovery outcomes for patients.

The microscope will be utilized in a variety of procedures, including:

Craniotomies : Surgeries that involve removing part of the skull to access the brain for treatments such as brain tumour removal or repairs of aneurysms.

: Surgeries that involve removing part of the skull to access the brain for treatments such as brain tumour removal or repairs of aneurysms. Laminectomies : A procedure that creates space by removing bone spurs and tissues associated with arthritis of the spine.

: A procedure that creates space by removing bone spurs and tissues associated with arthritis of the spine. Microdiscectomies: Minimally invasive surgeries to remove part of an intervertebral disc that is pressing on the spinal nerve root.

As the new microscope is installed, both patients and healthcare providers are poised to benefit from its enhanced imaging capabilities, enabling quicker diagnoses, more effective treatments, and better overall outcomes for patients.

About GJK Facility Services

Founded by George Stamas, GJK Facility Services is a leading Australian provider of ethical and sustainable facility management solutions. The company prides itself on providing quality services while giving back to the community, particularly by employing people from disadvantaged backgrounds and supporting Indigenous-owned businesses. Through initiatives like the Office of Housing Commission Employment Pilot Program and its strategic donations to health and social causes, GJK continues to foster opportunities and empowerment for individuals across Australia.

