Musk Denies Drug Use Reports, Says Any Abuse Would Be ‘Extremely Obvious’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has strongly rejected recent allegations of regular recreational drug use, labeling The New York Times “pure propaganda” in a social media post. The accusations stem from a report claiming Musk frequently used ketamine, MDMA, and psychedelic mushrooms while campaigning for President Donald Trump last year.

The New York Times reported that Musk’s use of these substances blurred the line between medical and recreational use, raising concerns among those close to him. The report also suggested Musk had advanced warning of random drug tests during his tenure in government-related roles.

Musk Deflects Questions with Attacks on Media

When questioned about the allegations during an Oval Office event, Musk avoided the topic and instead criticized The New York Times, shifting focus to Trump’s ongoing lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize board over awards given for investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In a tweet, Musk stated, “The New York Times is pure propaganda. Can’t wait until they have to return their Pulitzer for their deliberate lies about the Russia hoax. That will be a good day.”

Concerns about Musk’s drug use are not new. Reports from The Wall Street Journal highlighted his and other tech CEOs’ micro-dosing habits, framing ketamine as a gateway to business creativity. Musk himself has openly spoken about using ketamine as an alternative to antidepressants, stating he has a prescription for it.

These allegations carry potential implications for Musk’s security clearances, particularly given SpaceX’s federal contracts. The Drug-Free Workplace Act mandates drug testing for workplaces holding government contracts exceeding $100,000, covering substances including marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines, and opioids.

Musk’s Response and Trump’s Support

Musk responded by tweeting that his constant public presence and interactions with hundreds daily would make any drug use “extremely obvious.” Meanwhile, President Trump expressed unwavering support, stating, “I’m not troubled by anything with Elon; I think he’s fantastic.”

Musk’s recent appearance at the White House was primarily to mark his stepping back from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), though Trump said Musk would remain involved “back and forth.”

Musk and President Trump share a history of aggressively confronting media outlets over critical coverage. This latest episode continues their pattern of dismissing unfavorable reports as biased or false.

