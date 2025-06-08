Google Postpones Launch of ‘Ask Photos’ AI Search Feature

Google has announced a delay in the rollout of its “Ask Photos” feature for approximately two weeks. Jamie Aspinall, product manager for Google Photos, shared the update on X, citing issues with latency, quality, and user experience.

While some users currently have access to the feature, Aspinall explained that Google is working on a new version aimed at fixing the existing problems. The improved version is expected to launch in about two weeks.

About Ask Photos

First introduced at Google’s I/O developer conference last year, Ask Photos leverages Google’s Gemini AI model to allow users to search their photo libraries using natural language prompts. For example, a user might request “one great photo from each of my visits to a National Park,” and the AI would deliver a curated set of images matching that description.

Google did not provide a comment before publication.

Author’s Opinion Delaying a highly anticipated AI feature like Ask Photos shows Google’s commitment to quality over speed. AI-powered tools can dramatically enhance user experience, but if launched prematurely with issues like lag or poor accuracy, they risk frustrating users and damaging trust. A short delay to refine performance and user experience is a smart move that should benefit the product’s long-term success.

Featured image credit: Trusted Reviews

