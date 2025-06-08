DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Google Postpones Launch of ‘Ask Photos’ AI Search Feature

ByHilary Ong

Jun 8, 2025

Google Postpones Launch of ‘Ask Photos’ AI Search Feature

Google has announced a delay in the rollout of its “Ask Photos” feature for approximately two weeks. Jamie Aspinall, product manager for Google Photos, shared the update on X, citing issues with latency, quality, and user experience.

While some users currently have access to the feature, Aspinall explained that Google is working on a new version aimed at fixing the existing problems. The improved version is expected to launch in about two weeks.

About Ask Photos

First introduced at Google’s I/O developer conference last year, Ask Photos leverages Google’s Gemini AI model to allow users to search their photo libraries using natural language prompts. For example, a user might request “one great photo from each of my visits to a National Park,” and the AI would deliver a curated set of images matching that description.

Google did not provide a comment before publication.

Author’s Opinion

Delaying a highly anticipated AI feature like Ask Photos shows Google’s commitment to quality over speed. AI-powered tools can dramatically enhance user experience, but if launched prematurely with issues like lag or poor accuracy, they risk frustrating users and damaging trust. A short delay to refine performance and user experience is a smart move that should benefit the product’s long-term success.

Featured image credit: Trusted Reviews

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Dynamo Freight Announces $100M Milestone: A Pandemic-Era Startup That Revolutionized Freight Brokerage
Jun 8, 2025 Ethan Lin
Women Sports USA: Honoring the Past and Empowering the Future of Women in Sports
Jun 8, 2025 Ethan Lin
World Champion, The Most Decorated U.S. Paralympic Shooter YanXiao Gong Overcomes Life-Altering Spinal Cord Injury
Jun 8, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801