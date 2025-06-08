Dynamo Freight Announces $100M Milestone: A Pandemic-Era Startup That Revolutionized Freight Brokerage

From Crisis to Clarity

Pittsburgh-based Dynamo Freight is reshaping the freight brokerage industry by combining technological precision with human-centric values.



Founded at the height of global supply chain disruption, the company has grown into a $100M+ operation. Rather than chase volume alone, Dynamo has chosen to scale through purpose, culture, and trust.

Co-founders William “Bill” Loeffler and Ellie Kocjancic launched the company with a clear goal: build a freight operation rooted in enduring values and reliable relationships—not temporary gains.

“We weren’t chasing flash—we were chasing foundation,” says Loeffler. “We built for trust, performance, and people.”

BOLT: The Tech That Powers Every Load

At the heart of Dynamo Freight’s infrastructure lies BOLT—a proprietary logistics platform designed and developed in-house.

Unlike off-the-shelf solutions common in the industry, BOLT was created specifically to serve the needs of freight operators and customers, enabling:

Real-time shipment visibility

Predictive analytics

Fraud detection

Secure carrier authentication

“BOLT isn’t just a tool—it’s our nerve center,” says CIO Sean Malloy. “It helps us make fast, informed decisions and protects every link in our freight network.”

Culture That Ships: Dynamo’s C.O.R.E. Code

Beyond its technology, Dynamo is powered by an internal culture known as C.O.R.E.—a leadership and accountability framework that guides decision-making, team engagement, and long-term growth.

The C.O.R.E. values include:

C: Challenge your status quo

O: Own your actions and words

R: Respect yourself, customers, carriers, and coworkers

E: Earn the reward

“C.O.R.E. isn’t written on posters—it’s how we operate every day,” says Kocjancic. “If you live it, you grow. And when you grow, the whole company gets better.”

Proof in Performance

Dynamo Freight’s rise hasn’t come from hype—it’s come from execution.

In 2023, the company earned major industry recognition, including:

Best New Carrier by Dollar General

Preferred Partner status with project44

These accolades validate what Dynamo has always believed: consistent execution beats empty promises—and long-term trust wins over short-term gain.

Today, a team of over 30 employees operates from the company’s Pittsburgh headquarters, supporting a growing national carrier network and a diverse client base—from Fortune 500 retailers to specialized manufacturers.

More Than Movement: A Freight Model with Staying Power

Unlike competitors focused solely on automation or volume, Dynamo Freight is building a balanced model—one that leverages advanced technology without losing the human connection that drives success.

“This isn’t a moment—it’s a model,” says Loeffler. “We’re not just moving freight. We’re moving the industry forward.”

What’s Ahead

As the logistics industry rapidly evolves with AI, automation, and rising customer expectations, Dynamo Freight is positioning itself as a next-generation brokerage. The company plans to:

Continue refining its BOLT platform

Expand its national customer base

Invest deeply in talent and leadership

By staying focused on culture, control, and client satisfaction, Dynamo is proving that a values-first approach is not just different—it’s better.

Want to Move the Industry Forward With Us?

For interviews, insights, or partnership inquiries, contact:

Sales@dynamofreight.com

About Dynamo Freight

Founded in 2020, Dynamo Freight is a tech-driven freight brokerage based in Pittsburgh, PA.

Built on its proprietary BOLT platform and guided by a values-first C.O.R.E. culture, the company delivers secure, transparent, and relationship-driven logistics solutions across North America. Dynamo Freight continues to grow through operational excellence, purpose-built technology, and a commitment to doing things differently.

Media Contact

Name: William “Bill” Loeffler

Role: Co-founder, Dynamo Freight

Email: Sales@dynamofreight.com

Website: dynamofreight.com

Instagram: Instagram.com/dynamofreight

LinkedIn: Dynamo Freight