Trump Says He Talked to Putin, Predicts No ‘Immediate’ Peace Between Russia and Ukraine

Jun 8, 2025

President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for over an hour, discussing Ukraine’s recent airstrike on Russian bombers and ongoing nuclear talks with Iran.

According to Trump, Putin promised retaliation against Ukraine following a surprise attack that Kyiv said targeted more than 40 Russian bombers. “It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The Kremlin confirmed the call amid continued fighting over three years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump also shared that he and Putin discussed Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement.” Putin reportedly offered to participate in negotiations with Iran to help bring a swift resolution. Trump expressed frustration that Iran has been “slowwalking” its decision and called for a definitive answer soon.

As a presidential candidate, Trump pledged to end the Russia-Ukraine war quickly, but peace talks have not advanced significantly. Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s close relationship with Kyiv has weakened, with Trump openly criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump’s tone toward Putin, once cautious, has hardened recently, calling the Russian leader “absolutely CRAZY.”

What The Author Thinks

While Trump’s engagement with Putin on Ukraine and Iran shows a willingness to communicate, vague promises of retaliation and diplomatic involvement offer little hope for swift peace. Without clear strategies or pressure for tangible outcomes, these conversations risk becoming symbolic gestures that fail to alter the realities on the ground. The ongoing war and nuclear tensions demand more decisive, transparent leadership rather than ambiguous dialogue.

