DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Extra Clear Windows & Siding Announced as Best Window Contractor in Citrus Heights 2025

ByEthan Lin

Jun 9, 2025

Extra Clear Windows & Siding Named Best Window Contractor in Citrus Heights for 2025

Extra Clear Windows & Siding is proud to announce its recognition as the Best Window Contractor in Citrus Heights for 2025 by QualityBusinessAwards.com. This prestigious award underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to providing homeowners across Sacramento and surrounding areas with premium home improvement solutions at the most competitive prices.


Focused primarily on the Sacramento region, Extra Clear Windows & Siding is dedicated to serving local communities such as Roseville, Folsom, El Dorado, Placer County, Auburn, Loomis, and Citrus Heights. The company is especially honored to receive this recognition in Citrus Heights, where it has built a reputation for delivering top-quality windows, siding, and roofing installations with exceptional customer service.

As a James Hardie Alliance Contractor, Extra Clear Windows & Siding partners with the best in the industry, offering premium products with impressive warranties, including lifetime warranties on windows and 30+ year warranties on siding, in addition to 50-year warranties for roofing.

Providing Quality and Affordability in Sacramento and Surrounding Areas

Eduard Golovey, the owner of Extra Clear Windows & Siding, founded the company with the goal of offering Sacramento and its suburbs an affordable alternative to larger, overhead-heavy companies. Drawing inspiration from his father’s work in the remodeling industry, Eduard was determined to challenge the typical pricing models and provide high-end materials at a reasonable cost.

“Many companies overcharge for their services while using subpar materials,” said Eduard Golovey, Owner of Extra Clear Windows & Siding. “I wanted to change that by offering the best products at the best prices, and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication our team puts into every project.”

Citrus Heights Award and Expanding Reach Across Northern California

Extra Clear Windows & Siding’s recent recognition as the Best Window Contractor in Citrus Heights is a significant milestone in its journey. The company continues to grow, building a loyal customer base through quality installations and unmatched customer satisfaction. This award highlights their strong presence in Citrus Heights, but the company has plans to expand further across Northern California.


In addition to serving the greater Sacramento area, Extra Clear Windows & Siding is expanding its footprint into regions like Truckee and the Bay Area, including San Francisco, Martinez, and Walnut Creek. With a reputation for offering exceptional value and high-quality installations, Extra Clear is positioned to become a trusted name throughout Northern California. Quality and Service at Affordable Prices

Extra Clear Windows & Siding prides itself on offering the best value for home improvement projects in Sacramento and surrounding communities. Their team works diligently to provide homeowners with top-tier products such as Milgard, Anlin, Andersen windows, and James Hardie siding, all backed by industry-leading warranties. Their roofing solutions from GAF and Owens Corning ensure long-lasting protection, with warranties lasting up to 50 years.

“Extra Clear stands out by keeping costs low and passing those savings directly to our customers while maintaining a high level of craftsmanship,” added Golovey. “We’re proud to install premium products and offer excellent warranties, but we want to make sure our customers get the best deals possible.”

A Strong Reputation Built on Trust

Extra Clear Windows & Siding is a family-owned business committed to serving local communities with integrity and transparency. With five-star reviews on platforms such as Google, Yelp, and social media, the company has earned a reputation for reliable, high-quality work. Their clients appreciate the commitment to quality, affordable pricing, and the level of professionalism that comes with every project.

The company’s social media presence on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok further strengthens their credibility and connects them with a broader audience in the Sacramento area and beyond.

About Extra Clear Windows & Siding

Extra Clear Windows & Siding is a family-owned business based in Antelope, California, focused on providing homeowners in Sacramento and surrounding areas with premium, affordable home improvement services. Specializing in window, siding, and roofing installations, the company partners with top-tier brands like Anlin, Milgard, Andersen, and James Hardie, offering products that come with lifetime and 30+ year warranties. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Extra Clear Windows & Siding is proud to be named the Best Window Contractor in Citrus Heights for 2025.

Media Contact:

Eduard Golovey
Owner, Extra Clear Windows & Siding
Phone: 916-757-5457
Email: extraclearwindows@gmail.com
Website
Instagram
Facebook
Yelp
TikTok

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Trump Confirms China Visit Following ‘Very Good’ Call With Xi
Jun 9, 2025 Dayne Lee
Google Claims Gemini 2.5 Pro AI Model Shows Improved Coding Abilities
Jun 9, 2025 Hilary Ong
Perplexity CEO Reports 780 Million Queries Last Month
Jun 9, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801