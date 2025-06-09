Extra Clear Windows & Siding Announced as Best Window Contractor in Citrus Heights 2025

Extra Clear Windows & Siding Named Best Window Contractor in Citrus Heights for 2025

Extra Clear Windows & Siding is proud to announce its recognition as the Best Window Contractor in Citrus Heights for 2025 by QualityBusinessAwards.com. This prestigious award underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to providing homeowners across Sacramento and surrounding areas with premium home improvement solutions at the most competitive prices.



Focused primarily on the Sacramento region, Extra Clear Windows & Siding is dedicated to serving local communities such as Roseville, Folsom, El Dorado, Placer County, Auburn, Loomis, and Citrus Heights. The company is especially honored to receive this recognition in Citrus Heights, where it has built a reputation for delivering top-quality windows, siding, and roofing installations with exceptional customer service.

As a James Hardie Alliance Contractor, Extra Clear Windows & Siding partners with the best in the industry, offering premium products with impressive warranties, including lifetime warranties on windows and 30+ year warranties on siding, in addition to 50-year warranties for roofing.

Providing Quality and Affordability in Sacramento and Surrounding Areas

Eduard Golovey, the owner of Extra Clear Windows & Siding, founded the company with the goal of offering Sacramento and its suburbs an affordable alternative to larger, overhead-heavy companies. Drawing inspiration from his father’s work in the remodeling industry, Eduard was determined to challenge the typical pricing models and provide high-end materials at a reasonable cost.

“Many companies overcharge for their services while using subpar materials,” said Eduard Golovey, Owner of Extra Clear Windows & Siding. “I wanted to change that by offering the best products at the best prices, and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication our team puts into every project.”

Citrus Heights Award and Expanding Reach Across Northern California

Extra Clear Windows & Siding’s recent recognition as the Best Window Contractor in Citrus Heights is a significant milestone in its journey. The company continues to grow, building a loyal customer base through quality installations and unmatched customer satisfaction. This award highlights their strong presence in Citrus Heights, but the company has plans to expand further across Northern California.



In addition to serving the greater Sacramento area, Extra Clear Windows & Siding is expanding its footprint into regions like Truckee and the Bay Area, including San Francisco, Martinez, and Walnut Creek. With a reputation for offering exceptional value and high-quality installations, Extra Clear is positioned to become a trusted name throughout Northern California. Quality and Service at Affordable Prices

Extra Clear Windows & Siding prides itself on offering the best value for home improvement projects in Sacramento and surrounding communities. Their team works diligently to provide homeowners with top-tier products such as Milgard, Anlin, Andersen windows, and James Hardie siding, all backed by industry-leading warranties. Their roofing solutions from GAF and Owens Corning ensure long-lasting protection, with warranties lasting up to 50 years.

“Extra Clear stands out by keeping costs low and passing those savings directly to our customers while maintaining a high level of craftsmanship,” added Golovey. “We’re proud to install premium products and offer excellent warranties, but we want to make sure our customers get the best deals possible.”

A Strong Reputation Built on Trust

Extra Clear Windows & Siding is a family-owned business committed to serving local communities with integrity and transparency. With five-star reviews on platforms such as Google, Yelp, and social media, the company has earned a reputation for reliable, high-quality work. Their clients appreciate the commitment to quality, affordable pricing, and the level of professionalism that comes with every project.

The company’s social media presence on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok further strengthens their credibility and connects them with a broader audience in the Sacramento area and beyond.

About Extra Clear Windows & Siding

Extra Clear Windows & Siding is a family-owned business based in Antelope, California, focused on providing homeowners in Sacramento and surrounding areas with premium, affordable home improvement services. Specializing in window, siding, and roofing installations, the company partners with top-tier brands like Anlin, Milgard, Andersen, and James Hardie, offering products that come with lifetime and 30+ year warranties. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Extra Clear Windows & Siding is proud to be named the Best Window Contractor in Citrus Heights for 2025.

