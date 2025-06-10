Phigolf Introduces Web3-Integrated Golf Platform and Smartwatch Sports Gaming System

Phigolf, a global leader in home golf simulation and sports motion technology, is preparing to launch two breakthrough innovations that will redefine interactive sports and connected fitness: the Phigolf Web3 version, a Web3-integrated golf experience, and Phi Connect, a smartwatch-compatible sports gaming platform.

The Phigolf Web3 version enhances the company’s signature golf simulation system by incorporating Web3 elements, offering players a new layer of engagement through digital customization and community-based competition. Built on Phigolf’s widely loved swing tracking platform, this new version allows users to connect and participate in global tournaments in more immersive ways than ever before. The Web3 version will also introduce collectible digital assets that enhance user interaction and personalization, with plans to expand the experience to smartwatch users in future updates.

Phi Connect, the second upcoming release, is an API library that transforms smartwatches into motion controllers for a wide range of sports games. By utilizing wearable technology, users can enjoy golf, baseball, tennis, and more, all without additional hardware. Designed for seamless Bluetooth connectivity across both Android and Apple smartwatches and devices, Phi Connect makes it easier for developers to build motion-driven games and for users to enjoy intuitive, immersive gameplay on their existing devices. For developers, this provides a streamlined pathway to bring real-world movement into mobile games without requiring new sensors or peripherals.

Since launching in 2017, Phigolf has become one of the most recognized brands in home golf tech, building a global user base of over 300,000 players. The company’s swing trainer has held the #1 Best Seller position in Amazon’s swing trainer category, and its technology continues to lead in motion-based sports performance and interactive game development. What began as a mission to help golfers improve their swing has grown into a broader platform for active play, connection, and well-being.

With the upcoming releases of the Phigolf Web3 version and Phi Connect, the company continues to expand its vision. Empowering users not just to improve their game, but to stay active and connected through meaningful, movement-based play.

For more information, visit https://phigolf.com or contact Phigolf at info@phigolf.com.