Russia cuts interest rates to 20% for the first time since 2022 as inflation cools

On Friday, Russia’s central bank lowered its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 20%, marking its first rate cut since September 2022. This move suggests that inflation pressures, which President Vladimir Putin recently described as “alarming,” are beginning to ease. The benchmark rate had remained at 21% since last October, the highest since the rate was introduced in 2013.

Seasonally adjusted inflation for April stood at 6.2%, a notable drop from the 8.2% average recorded in the first quarter of 2025. The Bank of Russia highlighted that although domestic demand growth still outpaces the supply of goods and services, the economy is gradually moving toward a more balanced growth path. The central bank emphasized that monetary policy would remain tight for an extended period to bring inflation back toward its 4% target.

Economic Challenges Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russia’s economy continues to face significant challenges following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The conflict has strained prices, as a weakened ruble pushed up import costs, forcing the economy to reorient itself over several years of war. Earlier in the week, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov called on the central bank to reduce rates, citing growing concerns about declining output in various sectors.

While Russia’s gross domestic product experienced a strong rebound after sharp contractions in 2022 and early 2023, growth slowed significantly to 1.4% in the first quarter of 2025, down from 4.5% at the end of last year. Analysts point out that this growth has been concentrated mainly in manufacturing, especially defense-related industries, with much of it supported by state spending rather than broad economic expansion.

Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Performance

Early hopes that President Donald Trump might be able to broker a ceasefire or negotiate a deal between Moscow and Kyiv have faded, with direct hostilities continuing. Despite the ongoing conflict and international sanctions, the ruble has emerged as the world’s best-performing currency so far this year, according to Bank of America. This strength is largely due to Russia’s capital controls, the central bank’s policy tightening, and a weaker U.S. dollar.

Following the announcement of the rate cut, the U.S. dollar strengthened by 2.72% against the ruble on Friday, reflecting market reactions to the central bank’s decision.

Nicholas Farr, an emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics, described the reduction of the rate to 20% as a dovish surprise—meaning it was a deeper cut than the market had anticipated. Farr now expects the key rate to fall further to 17% by the end of the year, revised down from a previous forecast of 18%. However, he cautioned that the ongoing demand and supply imbalances caused by the war mean that interest rates will likely need to remain restrictive for some time.

What The Author Thinks Russia’s interest rate cut signals cautious optimism that inflation is easing, but the economy’s underlying vulnerabilities remain clear. The uneven recovery, heavily reliant on defense manufacturing and state spending, means broad economic stability is still out of reach. With geopolitical tensions persisting and global pressures continuing, the central bank faces a tough challenge to balance support for growth with keeping inflation in check. Any premature easing risks destabilizing gains, while prolonged tight policy could further constrain an already fragile economy.

Featured image credit: Milan Gavrilovic via Pexels

