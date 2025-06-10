Innovaxis Earns Woman-Owned Certifications from the SBA, State of Illinois & City of Chicago

Innovaxis, a Chicago-based digital marketing consulting agency, is proud to announce that it has received certification as a woman-owned business by the SBA’s WOSB and State of Illinois BEP programs, and has been certified as both a Woman- and Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE and MBE) by the City of Chicago.

These certifications expand our growing list of diversity recognition, which also includes the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Opening Doors Through State & Local Certification

The Illinois Commission on Equity and Inclusion’s BPE certification, as well as the City of Chicago’s WBE and MBE certifications, both affirm that Innovaxis is at least 51% woman- and minority-owned and controlled, qualifying the firm to compete for state and municipal contracts that prioritize inclusive procurement practices.

With these certifications, Innovaxis joins a curated list of vendors accessible to state procurement officers, city agencies, universities, and public-sector contractors working to meet supplier diversity goals.

“These certifications open new doors – not just for Innovaxis, but for the organizations we partner with,” said Lina Parnell, CEO and co-founder of Innovaxis. “We’ve always focused on creating marketing strategies that drive meaningful impact, and now we’re excited to bring that expertise to government agencies and contractors committed to working with diverse suppliers.”

A Legacy of Strategic Marketing Excellence

For two decades, Innovaxis has partnered with companies and nonprofits to grow through marketing strategy, content marketing, and digital transformation. With a unique blend of marketing strategy and execution, the firm is known for aligning marketing with business development goals and specializes in the manufacturing, technology, and professional services sectors.

With certifications from the SBA, State of Illinois, City of Chicago, and WBENC now in place, Innovaxis is well-positioned to serve clients who value supplier diversity at the local, state and federal levels. These certifications demonstrate the firm’s ongoing commitment to inclusive business practices, providing a competitive edge in both public and private contracting.