DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Structured Consulting Founder, Jeremy Babener, to Present on Tax and Ethics in Legal Settlements at Trial Lawyers University

ByEthan Lin

Jun 10, 2025

Structured Consulting, a consulting firm that focuses on advising trial lawyers and their clients regarding financial and tax strategy in major case settlement, , announced that its founder, Jeremy Babener, will be speaking at the upcoming Trial Lawyers University (TLU) conference, held in Huntington Beach, CA from June 4 to 7, 2025. His presentation, “Tax and Ethics at Settlement,” will help legal professionals better understand the role of tax considerations in settlement planning in the context of professional ethics.

 

The session is designed for attorneys trying cases involving personal injury, employment, commercial, and other civil matters, and will highlight financial and tax-related issues that can arise when structuring settlement agreements. Babener will address when and how tax treatment may affect recoveries, what attorneys can do within their role, and how to avoid common ethical pitfalls.

“Many lawyers are the first to guide clients through settlements, but often without full visibility into the tax consequences of the terms involved,” said Babener, founder of Structured Consulting. “This session provides frameworks attorneys can use to spot issues early and bring in the right expertise when needed.”

The presentation will cover topics such as the distinction between taxable and non-taxable damages, wording to avoid in settlement documents, and how attorneys can ethically discuss financial issues with clients without offering tax or financial advice outside their scope of practice.

Transactional Law Update (TLU) provides continuing legal education across a wide range of practice areas. Babener’s presentation reflects increasing demand for guidance on the intersection of law, tax, and ethical decision-making in client advocacy.

Babener previously served in the Office of Tax Policy at the U.S. Treasury Department and now regularly advises law firms, mediators, and settlement professionals across the United States. His work focuses on improving outcomes in complex settlements through early-stage issue spotting, document design, and collaborative financial, tax, and strategic planning.

More details about the session are available here, and Babener’s background can be found here.

About Structured Consulting

Structured Consulting is a U.S.-based consulting firm that assists attorneys and legal professionals involved in the resolution of high-value cases. With experience in tax law, litigation strategy, and settlement documentation, the team helps identify opportunities and risks during the settlement process, and provides clients with guidance towards solutions.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Trump-Musk dispute raises concerns about NASA budget cuts
Jun 10, 2025 Dayne Lee
UK court warns lawyers of ‘severe’ penalties for fake AI-generated citations
Jun 10, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Trump administration challenges Biden and Obama-era cybersecurity rules
Jun 10, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801