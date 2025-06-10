Trump approves deployment of 2,000 additional National Guard troops to LA

President Donald Trump has authorized sending another 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, U.S. officials told the Associated Press on Monday. This deployment comes just hours after California Governor Gavin Newsom filed a lawsuit against Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for federalizing the first 2,000 California National Guard members sent to Los Angeles over the governor’s objections.

Governor Newsom sharply criticized the decision, calling it a move “about stroking a dangerous President’s ego” rather than public safety. On social media platform X, Newsom described the action as “reckless,” “pointless,” and “disrespectful to our troops.”

The White House has yet to comment on the new deployment, with CNBC requesting an official statement.

Marines Mobilized to Support National Guard

Earlier Monday, the Defense Department mobilized 700 U.S. Marines from their base in Twentynine Palms, California, to support the National Guard troops already stationed in Los Angeles. Their role is to protect federal personnel and property amid protests triggered by federal immigration enforcement actions. NBC News reported that the Marines’ deployment is temporary, intended to bridge the gap until more National Guard troops arrive.

Governor Newsom further claimed that the initial 2,000 National Guard troops ordered by Trump on Saturday night were “given no food or water” and that only approximately 300 were actively deployed. The remainder were reportedly idle inside federal buildings without orders, according to Newsom’s tweets.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) condemned the mobilization of the Marines. Hina Shamsi, director of the National Security Project at the ACLU, called Trump’s actions “escalatory and inflammatory.” She criticized the idea that Marines possess the training necessary to police protests while respecting constitutional rights as “laughable,” though the situation remains serious and alarming.

In a Monday statement, President Trump expressed support for arresting Governor Newsom for allegedly obstructing federal immigration enforcement in California. This followed threats from Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, who warned of potential arrests for Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and others who impede enforcement efforts.

Trump said, “I would do it if I were Tom. I think it’s great. Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing.” Governor Newsom responded sharply, writing on X that the President’s call to arrest a sitting governor marked “a day I hoped I would never see in America.”

Legal Challenge to Federalization of National Guard

Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Francisco challenging Trump’s federalization of the California National Guard troops. The suit argues that the president’s action is unlawful, violating the U.S. Constitution and exceeding federal authority because it was done without the governor’s consent or input.

The legal filing highlights that it is only the second time in U.S. history a president has invoked this specific authority to federalize a state’s National Guard. The first was in 1970, when President Richard Nixon used it during a Postal Service strike. The suit notes that this is the first instance since 1965 that a president activated a state’s National Guard without the governor’s request.

The complaint asserts that Trump has repeatedly exceeded lawful executive powers and that his use of protests, which local authorities controlled, was a pretext for an unprecedented power grab undermining California’s sovereignty.

At a Monday press conference, Bonta declared confidence in the lawsuit, stating, “There is no invasion. There is no rebellion,” referring to Trump’s justification for federalizing the Guard. “The President is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends.”

Related Legal Actions and Statements

Separately, federal prosecutors charged labor leader David Huerta, president of SEUI California, with felony conspiracy to impede an officer. Huerta was arrested Friday during a Los Angeles protest. He appeared in federal court Monday, where a judge released him on a $50,000 bond and ordered him to avoid federal agents and operations.

President Trump defended his decision to deploy the National Guard, saying, “If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated.” He criticized Governor Newsom as “incompetent” and said both Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass should be thanking him, insisting, “YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL. WE WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SIR.”

Trump dismissed local claims that the protests were peaceful, insisting that the violence and destruction were clearly visible in images and videos.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized the deployment as a distraction from Trump’s battles over healthcare and tax bills. Schumer called the National Guard order “unnecessary, inflammatory, and provocative,” urging Trump to revoke it and allow local authorities to manage the situation. “Americans do not need or deserve this unnecessary and provocative chaos,” Schumer added.

Author’s Opinion The decision to deploy additional National Guard troops to Los Angeles reflects a political standoff more than a genuine public safety crisis. Governor Newsom’s legal challenge underscores concerns over federal overreach and the balance of power between state and federal authorities. Meanwhile, the harsh rhetoric and threats of arrest deepen divisions rather than calm tensions. For lasting stability, leaders must prioritize collaboration and respect constitutional boundaries over political grandstanding and power plays.

Featured image credit: West Virginia National Guard via Flickr

