Elon Musk seems to remove some heated X posts amid clash with Trump

Elon Musk appears to have deleted several posts from his social media platform X that intensified his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump this week. Among the removed posts was one that accused Trump of being mentioned in files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This post was no longer visible as of Saturday morning, with the X platform displaying the message, “Hmm…this page doesn’t exist. Try searching for something else.”

The accusation marked a notable escalation in the public confrontation between Musk and Trump. The White House quickly disputed the claim.

On Thursday, Musk also replied “yes” to a user’s post calling for Trump’s impeachment and replacement by Vice President JD Vance. This post was similarly deleted by Saturday.

Third-Party Perspectives and Musk’s Behavior

In a Friday interview, comedian Theo Von, speaking on behalf of the “manosphere” community, commented on Musk’s feud with Trump. Von described Musk as an “emotional guy” who made a “huge mistake” by attacking the president, suggesting the billionaire’s outbursts stemmed from frustration rather than calculated intent.

The reasons behind Musk’s decision to delete the posts remain unclear. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

From Allies to Adversaries

Just over a week ago, Trump and Musk ended Musk’s tenure at the Department of Government Efficiency on amicable terms, exchanging compliments. However, their relationship quickly deteriorated as they traded barbs on social media, largely fueled by Musk’s vocal opposition to Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” a legislative package Musk criticized for failing to include policies he favored.

In the now-removed post accusing Trump of Epstein-related connections, Musk provided no evidence, claiming the files had not been made public “for that reason.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called Musk’s allegation “an unfortunate episode” and said Musk’s displeasure stemmed from the contents of the bill, not from factual concerns.

Author’s Opinion The public breakdown between Elon Musk and President Trump highlights how social media amplifies personal disputes into national spectacles. Musk’s decision to delete posts suggests an awareness of the consequences of unsubstantiated accusations, but the volatile nature of online platforms often fuels cycles of escalation and retraction. Ultimately, the feud underscores how influential figures must navigate the balance between free expression and responsible discourse in a hyper-connected world.

