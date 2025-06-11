Jennifer Heller Introduces the Disaster Playbook: Practical Prep for the Modern Family

The Growing Need for Disaster Preparedness

In recent years, the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters have underscored the critical need for disaster preparedness. Whether it’s wildfires, floods, earthquakes, or other catastrophic events, the reality is clear: the help you might expect from first responders could be delayed or non-existent. In this climate, individual preparedness and community resilience have become more important than ever.



Jennifer Heller, a seasoned businesswoman and mompreneur, has seen the devastating effects of disaster firsthand. In 2017, her husband’s uncle lost his home to the Tubb’s fire in Santa Rosa, California. In 2021, her in-laws experienced a similar tragedy when the Dixie Fire ravaged their home in Greenville, California. These personal losses sparked Heller’s deep dive into disaster preparedness, an area she found to be fraught with extremes — either overwhelmingly complex, politically charged, or devoid of useful information.

Out of this frustration, Jennifer and her team developed The Disaster Playbook, a straightforward and practical guide designed for the modern family. Combining humor, design, and clear actionable steps, it’s a resource that helps families take charge of their safety without feeling overwhelmed.

The Disaster Playbook: A New Approach to Disaster Preparedness

The Disaster Playbook is not just a list of things to buy or a guide to surviving off the grid. It’s a family-friendly, user-centered tool that takes a more balanced approach to emergency preparation. Featuring checklists, templates, and practical advice, it helps families focus on what truly matters in times of crisis — staying calm, staying informed, and staying connected.

“The idea was to create a resource that families could actually use,” says Jennifer Heller, Founder of Here Comes the Apocalypse. “There’s a lot of prepper content out there, but much of it assumes you want to leave the city and live in a bunker. Most families aren’t going to do that. The Disaster Playbook offers realistic, attainable steps, helping families to stay safe, keep their kids engaged, and feel empowered when the unexpected happens.”

The Playbook’s unique blend of humor, beautiful design, and practical advice makes it easy for families to take action. The process isn’t overwhelming — it’s a matter of ticking off easy-to-complete tasks, one by one.

The Personal Motivation Behind the Mission

Jennifer’s personal connection to the topic of disaster preparedness is what makes Here Comes the Apocalypse stand out. Unlike many businesses in the field, Jennifer isn’t a survivalist or a doomsday prepper. Instead, she is a mother who has lived through the chaos and loss caused by wildfires, and who knows the importance of being prepared.

Jennifer is also an active volunteer with her local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). Through her CERT training, she has gained formal expertise in disaster medical operations, disaster psychology, light search and rescue, terrorism response, and incident command systems.



A Seamless, Community-Focused Approach to Disaster Preparedness

Here Comes the Apocalypse is more than just a business for Jennifer. It’s a movement to change how families approach disaster preparedness. “Preparation isn’t just about food and gear,” Heller explains. “It’s about community, it’s about communication, and it’s about having a clear plan in place for you and your loved ones.”

Rather than focusing on the notion of individual survival, The Disaster Playbook encourages families to plan together, support each other, and contribute to neighborhood resilience. Through detailed instructions on communication and proactive planning, the Playbook empowers families to be the strong, connected pillars of their communities.

A Resource Built for Real Families

At its core, The Disaster Playbook is designed with the busy, modern family in mind. Jennifer understands that most families don’t have the time or the inclination to spend hours researching disaster preparedness. That’s why the Playbook breaks down the process into small, manageable tasks that can be completed over time — without requiring any specialized knowledge or overwhelming effort.

Whether it’s preparing an emergency kit, creating a family communication plan, or getting your neighbors involved, the Playbook gives families the tools they need to be better prepared. This level of accessibility and practicality is what makes the Disaster Playbook different from other resources that are often either too complicated or too vague to be useful.

What Sets The Disaster Playbook Apart?

While many disaster preparedness resources focus on survivalist tactics or worst-case scenarios, The Disaster Playbook offers a balanced, actionable approach that meets families where they are. It is designed to be accessible, offering clear steps, checklists, and templates without assuming that readers are prepping for the apocalypse.

Moreover, Jennifer’s hands-on approach to disaster preparedness has earned her praise from industry experts. Willow Brugh, a former consultant to FEMA, says of the Playbook: “It’s thoughtful, fun, and possible to chunk it out into smaller bits of work.” Similarly, Pete, a first responder, states, “Here Comes the Apocalypse is definitely the best resource I’ve found to help you prepare for most situations. It’s easy to follow, easy to understand, and humorous at times.”

About Here Comes the Apocalypse

Founded by Jennifer Heller, Here Comes the Apocalypse is a woman-owned business dedicated to providing modern families with disaster preparedness tools that are practical, easy to understand, and accessible. Jennifer’s mission is to help families become resilient in the face of disaster, providing them with the resources they need to stay safe, stay connected, and stay calm during emergencies.

For more information on Here Comes the Apocalypse and to purchase The Disaster Playbook, visit herecomestheapocalypse.com.

