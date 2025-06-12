DMR News

Qualcomm to buy semiconductor company Alphawave Semi for $2.4 billion

Yasmeeta Oon

Jun 12, 2025

Qualcomm to buy semiconductor company Alphawave Semi for $2.4 billion

Qualcomm announced plans to acquire Alphawave Semi, a UK-based semiconductor company specializing in high-speed data center connectivity, in a deal valued at approximately $2.4 billion. The acquisition is part of Qualcomm’s broader strategy to expand its presence in the data center sector.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said the combined companies share a vision of developing advanced technology solutions to enable next-generation connected computing across high-growth markets, including data center infrastructure.

Strategic Portfolio Diversification

Alphawave Semi is known for its wired connectivity and compute technologies, which complement Qualcomm’s existing portfolio. This acquisition follows Qualcomm’s recent purchases of the generative AI division of Vietnamese startup VinAI and IoT company Edge Impulse. These moves reflect Qualcomm’s effort to diversify beyond its traditional smartphone processor business, which faces challenges from a weakening smartphone market and potential tariff pressures.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

What The Author Thinks

Qualcomm’s move to acquire Alphawave Semi highlights the critical importance of diversifying beyond the smartphone chip market, which is showing signs of slowdown. The data center connectivity space offers significant growth potential, driven by increasing demand for cloud computing and AI workloads. By integrating Alphawave’s technologies, Qualcomm is positioning itself to compete more robustly in this evolving market. This deal exemplifies how semiconductor giants must adapt quickly to shifting technology trends to sustain long-term growth.

Featured image credit: Nathan Rupert via Flickr

Yasmeeta Oon

