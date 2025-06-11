DECO Launches Wireless COB LED Module at InfoComm 2025 Accelerating Fully Wireless, All-in-One LED Displays

At InfoComm 2025, held on June 11 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, DECO Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (“DECO”) debuted the industry’s first COB (Chip-on-Board) LED module integrating its proprietary mmWave Wireless Connection Solution. This marks a major milestone in DECO’s roadmap for fully wireless LED display systems, extending its mature cabinet-level solution to the module level. The result: significantly improved splicing efficiency and greater innovation in end-product form factors—offering a more flexible, stable, and efficient system for display integrators and application partners.

As North America’s leading professional AV trade event, InfoComm, organized by AVIXA, gathers integrators, engineers, and system builders from around the world.

At Booth #1221, DECO and its core partner NovaStar co-exhibited at InfoComm 2025, jointly showcasing a 108-inch wireless LED display that drew considerable attention. Free from traditional ribbon cables or connectors, modules were wirelessly connected—enabling instant alignment and plug-and-play operation.

“In traditional COB deployments, physical cabling has always been the bottleneck—complex wiring, fragile connectors, bulky structures,” said Cheng Li, Founder and General Manager of DECO.“These problems are magnified in fine-pitch and integrated displays. With this launch, we’ve removed the final wired link at the module level, delivering a truly wireless end-to-end system. This not only supports slimmer, more integrated displays, but also significantly improves system stability. More than a hardware upgrade, it redefines the logic of LED connections.”

This advancement is powered by DECO’s in-house mmWave Wireless Connection chips, deployed at key signal and power nodes. These represent China’s first mmWave wireless chips in commercial production and are already shipping with new-generation LED display products.

Key chip models include:

DK1668 (SPI + RGB + FLASH): for HUB board to module

DKT1678 / DKT1679 / MKT157xES (SPI+ LVDS & Ethernet): for cabinet-to-cabinet

MDK167xHL: for screen-to-screen signal transmission

Visitors praised the design of the wireless COB module as “clean and efficient” and highlighted its strategic relevance.“COB technology reflects the market’s push toward high-density and high-uniformity displays,” said one industry expert.“By eliminating cables, DECO’s wireless solution addresses long-standing pain points in structure, assembly, and maintenance. As the LED market moves toward full integration, customization, and intelligence, this innovation is well positioned to scale in core scenarios such as fine-pitch, irregular-shaped splicing, and automated assembly.”

Beyond this milestone, DECO continues to enhance its mmWave Wireless Connection Solution, now compatible with multiple mainstream protocols including SPI, Ethernet, LVDS, HDMI, USB and RGB, delivering excellent system compatibility and deployment flexibility.

Reliability-wise, modules have completed 7,000+ hours of error-free operation, and the full solution has passed EMI Class A & B certification, meeting commercial and industrial EMI control standards.

On cost performance, with continued improvements in chip process technology, integration levels, and Moore’s Law–driven cost curves, DECO expects core chip costs to drop significantly over the next 1–3 years, making the solution substantially more cost-effective than traditional physical connectors.

DECO’s mmWave Wireless Connection Chips are now in volume production. Samples and technical consultation are available upon request sales@decosemi.com.