Erik Braden of Braden Business Systems Honored with 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Leadership

Braden Business Systems is proud to announce that Erik Braden has been named a winner of the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Leadership by the Business Intelligence Group. This prestigious honor places Braden among the top cybersecurity leaders in the nation, who safeguard the digital future through innovation, resilience, and strategic foresight.

Presented annually, the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards recognize the very best in the field of cybersecurity, not just for their cutting-edge technology, but for their ability to apply it in meaningful and measurable ways. In an era where every click and keystroke can be a potential vulnerability, the award celebrates those who not only keep threats at bay but also actively shape a more secure digital world.

“Cybersecurity isn’t just a technology issue—it’s a trust issue,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. “The organizations we’re celebrating today are setting new standards for how to think about and implement security at scale.”

Braden was recognized for his strategic leadership at Braden Business Systems, where cybersecurity isn’t treated as an add-on, but as a core pillar of operational excellence. Under his guidance, the organization has continued to innovate and adapt to the fast-paced digital threat landscape, earning the trust of businesses across Indiana, Chicago, and beyond.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized alongside so many trailblazers in this field,” said Erik Braden. “This award is a reflection of the relentless work our entire team puts into staying ahead of the curve and ensuring our clients’ digital ecosystems are fortified and future-ready. As we look ahead, Braden Business Systems remains committed to pioneering smart workplace solutions that are not just efficient but intuitive. Our focus is clear: empower people, streamline processes, and transform the way work gets done.”

To view the complete list of winners and learn more about the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/posts/securing-the-future-these-companies-are-redefining-what-cyber-defense-looks-like.

For more information about Braden Business Systems, visit bradenonline.com.

About Braden Business Systems

Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cybersecurity, and document management. Braden is ranked as the #1 MSP in Indiana and #172 nationally on the Channel Futures MSP 501 list; has been honored with placement on the Indiana Chamber’s Top Ten Business list; and has won the Business Intelligence Group’s Fortress Cybersecurity award for Leadership

For more information about Braden Business Systems, visit bradenonline.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization’s proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.

For more information about The Business Intelligence Group, visit www.bintelligence.com

Contact:

Braden Business Systems

8700 North Street, Suite 400

Fishers, Indiana 46038

bradenonline.com

Phone: +1 866-752-5961

Email: info@bradenonline.com