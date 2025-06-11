DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

PayPal integrates hotel booking powered by Selfbook into its app

ByHilary Ong

Jun 11, 2025

PayPal integrates hotel booking powered by Selfbook into its app

PayPal is partnering with hotel payment provider Selfbook to enable users to search for and book hotels directly within the PayPal app. This new feature allows users to pay through PayPal at checkout and access exclusive discounts available only in the app.

Users will be able to find hotels by browsing the Offers section, using filters such as travel dates and number of guests via an in-app browser. Selected hotels supporting Selfbook’s payment system will appear, although it remains unclear whether the full Selfbook hotel catalog will be accessible through PayPal.

Payment Options and Future Plans

PayPal also supports its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) option for certain hotels that have enabled this payment method. Beyond the app, Selfbook plans to integrate PayPal’s payment checkout products into its own workflow, while also leveraging PayPal’s enterprise payment suite to handle credit card payments for its hotel partners.

According to PayPal, the addition aligns with observed trends, as the company has noted an 84% increase in travel-related online payments among its users.

Alex Chriss, president and CEO of PayPal, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We’re excited to go big in travel with Selfbook and help PayPal customers discover new merchants and save money through unique rewards and discounts.”

Simplifying Hotel Payments with AI Integration

Selfbook also utilizes PayPal as a payment partner within Perplexity, a platform that recently launched a feature allowing users to discover and book hotels via chat interactions.

Khalid Meniri, Selfbook’s co-founder and CEO, highlighted the traditional complexity of hotel payments: searching, booking, and paying are often fragmented processes. With PayPal, Meniri said, “We’re collapsing all of that into a single flow embedded directly into AI-powered experiences like Perplexity.” This integration not only streamlines convenience for travelers but also offers hotels a direct connection to guests, eliminates commission fees for better margins, and grants more control over branding.

Author’s Opinion

The integration of hotel booking into the PayPal app, powered by Selfbook, represents a meaningful step toward unifying the fragmented travel payment experience. By combining search, booking, and payment into one seamless flow, travelers gain convenience, and hotels benefit from reduced costs and better customer engagement. As AI continues to enhance booking platforms like Perplexity, we may soon see a shift where technology not only simplifies transactions but also strengthens the connection between guests and hotels in unprecedented ways.

Featured image credit: Donoclip

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

China temporarily blocks AI apps to prevent cheating during national exams
Jun 11, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Kemimoto Celebrates 14 Years of Powersports Innovation with Anniversary Mega Sale
Jun 11, 2025 Ethan Lin
Google set to launch Pixel feature aimed at extending battery life
Jun 11, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801