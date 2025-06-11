China temporarily blocks AI apps to prevent cheating during national exams

Concerns over students using artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT or Google Gemini to cheat on school projects are rising globally. China has taken proactive steps to curb misuse during critical exam periods by temporarily disabling certain AI features.

According to Bloomberg, popular Chinese AI applications—including Alibaba’s Qwen, ByteDance’s Doubao, DeepSeek, Moonshot’s Kimi, and Tencent’s Yuanbao—have shut down their photo-recognition capabilities when detecting documents resembling exam papers. During these times, the AI apps inform users that these features are disabled to uphold fairness.

The Gaokao Exam and Its Impact

China’s National College Entrance Exam (Gaokao) is a highly competitive, multi-day exam taken by millions of students nationwide. The restrictions on AI features will last until June 10, when the photo-recognition functions are expected to be reactivated.

Unlike China, the United States has yet to implement similar widespread AI restrictions during exams. The decentralized nature of U.S. education, with no government-administered nationwide high school exams aside from the SAT and ACT, complicates such efforts.

AI Monitoring to Deter Cheating

China is also employing AI technologies during the Gaokao to detect suspicious behaviors such as whispering or frequent glances at neighboring papers. Video flagged by AI surveillance will be reviewed after the exams, according to China Daily.

While China restricts AI during exams, the White House has recently expressed intentions to encourage AI use in education. An executive order from April promotes AI literacy, training for educators, and early exposure to AI to prepare the future workforce and innovators.

What The Author Thinks China’s strict measures to limit AI’s role during exams reflect the urgent need to preserve academic integrity in an era of rapidly advancing technology. While these controls may seem heavy-handed, they underscore the challenges schools face worldwide. Meanwhile, the U.S. focus on AI literacy suggests a more open stance, betting on education and responsible use rather than outright restriction. Both approaches reveal the tension between harnessing AI’s benefits and preventing misuse—a balance educators must carefully navigate.

