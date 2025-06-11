Kemimoto Celebrates 14 Years of Powersports Innovation with Anniversary Mega Sale

Kemimoto, a trusted leader in UTV accessories and motorcycle gear, is celebrating its 14th anniversary with a major month-long sales event designed for outdoor enthusiasts and off-road riders. From June 5 to June 30, the Kemimoto 14th Anniversary Sale delivers deep discounts, sitewide deals, and exclusive bundles on high-performance gear built for adventure.

For over a decade, Kemimoto has specialized in durable, rider-tested off-road accessories for UTVs, ATVs, and motorcycles, supporting top vehicle brands including Polaris, Can-Am, Honda, CFMOTO, and more. The brand is recognized for its commitment to functional design, rugged reliability, and community-driven innovation.

“We’re proud to celebrate 14 years of riding alongside our customers,” said a Kemimoto spokesperson. “From sand dunes to snow trails, Kemimoto has always been about enabling more confident, comfortable, and exciting rides.”

Anniversary Event Highlights: June 5–30

1. Up to 45% OFF: Save on popular UTV upgrades like sound bars, mirrors, storage bags, and more.

2. Extra 14% OFF Sitewide (Code: EXTRA14): No minimum required — stackable with sale items.

3. Clearance Boost – Extra 20% OFF (Code: MCL20): Get even deeper savings on end-of-line gear.

4. New Subscribers Get 15% OFF: First-time customers can unlock additional savings instantly.

Top Powersports Accessories Featured

Kemimoto’s most in-demand products will be featured throughout the sale, including:

1. Universal UTV Sound Bars – Weatherproof, Bluetooth-enabled, and trail-tested audio for every terrain.

2. UTV Side Mirrors – Wide-angle visibility, tough housing, and easy installation for most models.

3. LED Whip Lights – Illuminate night rides, sand dunes, and parades with vibrant, customizable lights.

4. Model-Specific Gear – Fit-tested accessories for Polaris RZR / Ranger / General, Can-Am Maverick X3 / Defender, CFMOTO ZForce / UForce, and Honda Pioneer / Talon.

5. Motorcycle Accessories – Tactical gloves, heated gear, handlebar mirrors, and storage kits built for two-wheeled adventure.

Join the Celebration

Kemimoto’s 14th Anniversary is more than a sale — it’s a thank-you to the community that powers the journey. With unbeatable pricing, exclusive codes, and free subscriber perks, now is the perfect time to upgrade your rig and stock up for the next adventure.

Shop the Anniversary Event at www.kemimoto.com