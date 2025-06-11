Google set to launch Pixel feature aimed at extending battery life

Google is set to introduce a feature called Battery Health Assistant designed to improve the longevity and health of Pixel phone batteries. Announced earlier this year, the feature will gradually adjust the battery’s maximum voltage over time, beginning after 200 charge cycles and continuing through 1,000 cycles. This staged approach is intended to stabilize battery performance and slow down aging.

Charging Speed and Runtime Adjustments

Along with adjusting voltage, the Battery Health Assistant will also modify charging speeds accordingly, which Google says may reduce overall battery runtime. The goal is to balance battery preservation with user experience.

The feature was initially announced for the Pixel 9a in March, with plans to roll it out to older Pixel models as well. After months of no updates, the feature has recently surfaced in the latest Settings Services update, revealed through an APK teardown.

While Google has not detailed exactly which Pixel phones will support Battery Health Assistant, APK teardown experts managed to enable it on a Pixel 9 device. On the Pixel 9a, the feature will be enabled by default and cannot be disabled. For other supported Pixels, users will be able to toggle it on or off via Settings > Battery.

Designed for Longevity on Newer Pixels

Pixel devices from the 8a model onward typically can last up to 1,000 charge cycles, defined as a full discharge and recharge of the battery. Battery Health Assistant is built to help these devices reach and maintain that longevity target.

Currently, the feature has not appeared on Android 16 Beta 4.1 or QPR1 Beta 1 but may be introduced in a future update this year.

In recent battery tests by PCMag, the Pixel 9a achieved a runtime of 13 hours and 15 minutes—a full hour longer than the Pixel 8a and 90 minutes more than the Pixel 9. Despite being the most affordable Pixel, the 9a outperformed its pricier siblings in battery endurance. However, the iPhone 16e remains in a league of its own with a runtime exceeding 21 hours.

Author’s Opinion Google’s Battery Health Assistant reflects an important step toward addressing a common smartphone pain point: battery degradation. By proactively managing voltage and charging speeds, this feature can help users extend the effective lifespan of their devices without drastic changes to daily usage. While the trade-off may be slightly shorter battery runtime, the long-term benefit of a healthier battery is worth the compromise for many. As smartphone batteries age, such smart management features will become essential for user satisfaction and device sustainability.

Featured image credit: Heute

