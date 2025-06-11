DMR News

OpenAI enhances ChatGPT’s voice mode with more natural speech

Yasmeeta Oon

Jun 11, 2025

OpenAI enhances ChatGPT’s voice mode with more natural speech

Over the weekend, OpenAI released an update to ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice feature, which allows users to engage in spoken conversations with the AI. The update improves the naturalness and fluidity of ChatGPT’s voices, adding subtler intonations and a realistic cadence that includes pauses, emphasis, and expressive emotional tones such as empathy and sarcasm.

Expanded Language Translation Capability

The voice mode now also supports easier language translation during conversations. Users can ask ChatGPT to interpret, and it will continue translating dialogue seamlessly until instructed to stop or switch to another language, enhancing its usefulness for multilingual interactions.

This upgraded voice feature is available to all paid ChatGPT users across various platforms and regions. However, OpenAI cautions that there may be minor reductions in audio quality, including unexpected shifts in tone and pitch. The update does not resolve some ongoing issues related to hallucinations in voice mode, such as unintended background sounds, gibberish, or sporadic music.

What The Author Thinks

This update brings ChatGPT’s voice interactions a step closer to genuinely human conversation by incorporating nuanced expression and better pacing. While minor audio glitches and hallucination issues persist, the advancements in naturalness and translation capabilities show a clear commitment to improving user experience. Continued refinement will be essential for making voice AI a reliable and trusted communication tool in everyday life.

Featured image credit: Heute

Yasmeeta Oon

