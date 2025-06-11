Trump unveils $1,000 ‘Trump Accounts’ for newborns at White House event

President Donald Trump hosted a roundtable at the White House on Monday to highlight a significant provision within the sweeping Republican domestic policy bill. The proposal would establish a $1,000 investment account for every American newborn under a pilot program spanning births from January 2025 to January 2029.

These so-called “Trump Accounts” would be funded initially by a government contribution of $1,000 per child. The accounts, managed by the child’s legal guardians, will invest in an index fund tied to the overall stock market. Guardians or other private contributors can add up to $5,000 annually throughout the child’s life.

Support from Industry Leaders

House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized the economic benefits, citing increased take-home pay for families and streamlined regulations benefiting small businesses. The event, held in the State Dining Room, featured top executives from major companies including Dell, Uber, Altimeter Capital, ARM Corp, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Robinhood, and Goldman Sachs.

Several CEOs pledged substantial investments into Trump Accounts for their employees’ children. Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell pledged a dollar-for-dollar match of the government’s initial seed investment for all children born to Dell employees.

“The creation of investment accounts for every child will compound into substantial nest eggs supporting education, home ownership, and starting families,” Dell said. “This bold move toward an ownership society will bring profound benefits to the country.”

The roundtable reflects the administration’s increasing efforts to secure Senate approval for the domestic policy package ahead of the Fourth of July recess. The policy, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” also promises the largest tax cuts in history and an increased child tax credit.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “This program will change the lives of working, middle-class families by putting young Americans on the right financial path.”

What The Author Thinks The introduction of “Trump Accounts” signals a novel approach to addressing wealth inequality by encouraging early financial literacy and savings. While the plan promises to build significant long-term assets for young Americans, its success depends on consistent contributions and effective management. The involvement of major corporations could bolster participation, but ensuring equitable access and transparency will be vital for its broad impact.

Featured image credit: FMT

