Xbox and Asus Officially Unveil New Handheld PC, Launching This Year

Microsoft has partnered with Asus to introduce the first Xbox-branded handheld consoles, combining Asus’s expertise with elements from the Xbox ecosystem. Revealed during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase, the new devices—ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X—are based on Asus’s 2024 ROG Ally X handheld but enhanced with Xbox branding and features. Both models are expected to launch before the end of the year, though an exact date has not been confirmed.

The higher-end ROG Xbox Ally X boasts powerful hardware, including an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of LPDDR5X-8000 RAM, and 1TB of storage to handle a large game library. It features a 7-inch Full HD display with 500 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The 80Wh battery promises long gaming sessions, matching the capacity of the Asus ROG Ally X, which performed well in previous battery life tests, such as lasting over 2.5 hours playing Cyberpunk 2077.

More Affordable ROG Xbox Ally Variant

A more affordable version, the ROG Xbox Ally, offers a 60Wh battery, AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It forgoes Thunderbolt 4 support in favor of two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, whereas the higher-end Ally X pairs one of those ports with a USB4 connection. Both models share the same physical dimensions but differ slightly in weight: 670 grams for the standard Ally and 715 grams for the Ally X. Each device comes with a stand and charger included.

Microsoft collaborated with Asus on the design to ensure an Xbox-like feel. The handhelds feature contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers, designed for all-day comfort. Impulse triggers enhance control, and a dedicated Xbox button allows quick access to games and the Xbox interface. Early hands-on impressions from IGN describe the consoles as feeling like holding an actual Xbox controller, combining comfort and performance expected from a dedicated gaming device.

Gaming Experience Powered by Windows 11 Home

Both handhelds run a customized version of Windows 11 Home, tailored for gaming and optimized around the Xbox UI. Users can import games from other platforms like Steam and Epic Games, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will enjoy seamless access to the service. Microsoft plans to update in-console ads to highlight when games are optimized for these new handhelds.

A recent rumor suggested Microsoft paused development on its own in-house handheld device to reallocate resources towards enhancing Windows 11’s handheld gaming platform. The arrival of the ROG Xbox Ally devices seems to have accelerated efforts to improve the software experience, aiming to compete with Valve’s SteamOS. According to The Verge, Microsoft intends to bring the full-screen Xbox experience to other Windows handhelds, including existing devices, starting next year, as confirmed by Roanne Sone, Head of Xbox devices.

Author’s Opinion Microsoft’s partnership with Asus to bring Xbox branding to handheld PCs signals a smart move to compete in the growing portable gaming market. By leveraging Asus’s proven hardware and combining it with Xbox’s ecosystem, Microsoft can offer a compelling product without building from scratch. The strategy to enhance Windows 11 for handheld gaming and extend this experience to existing devices shows foresight. However, success will depend on seamless integration, battery life, and the ability to deliver consistent performance in a competitive landscape dominated by portable consoles and emerging cloud gaming.

