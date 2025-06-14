Elon Musk’s favorability among Republicans drops 16 points since March, Quinnipiac finds

Elon Musk’s official involvement in the Trump administration recently came to a close, and many Republicans appear ready to see less of him, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

Favorability Among Republicans Declines

While a majority of Republicans still view Musk positively, favorability has dropped from 78% in March to 62% in the June 5–9 poll, Quinnipiac reports.

Overall, only 30% of all U.S. voters hold a favorable opinion of Musk. The survey reveals a sharp partisan split: 80% of Republicans have a favorable view compared to just 3% of Democrats. Musk, once admired by many liberals as an environmental pioneer, has fallen out of favor with Democrats, likely due to his recent political activity and support for the Trump administration.

Fallout from Public Dispute with President Trump

The poll follows Musk’s very public clash with President Trump last week, sparked by Musk’s opposition to the Trump-backed spending bill. The dispute escalated on social media, leading Musk to later express regret for some of his comments, admitting they “went too far.”

Despite the decline in favorability, Musk remains well-regarded by Republicans for his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aimed at reducing federal government size. In the June poll, 80% of Republican respondents rated Musk and DOGE’s efforts as “excellent” or “good,” down slightly from 82% in March.

What The Author Thinks Elon Musk’s shift from tech visionary to political figure has complicated his public image. While he retains core support among Republicans, his combative style and alignment with divisive political issues risk alienating moderate voters and eroding his broader appeal. His challenge going forward will be balancing his entrepreneurial legacy with the volatile nature of partisan politics.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

