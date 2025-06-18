Tailgating Challenge Announces 10th Annual National Tailgating Day Set for September 6, 2025

Celebrating a Decade of Tailgating Passion

Tailgating Challenge, the world’s largest tailgating-focused social media brand, proudly announces the 10th annual celebration of National Tailgating Day, taking place on September 6, 2025. Since its founding, this annual event has spotlighted the cultural phenomenon of tailgating, merging community, competition, and camaraderie into one national celebration.

From humble beginnings to national recognition, National Tailgating Day was founded by Luke Lorick, President of Tailgating Challenge, in 2016 to pay homage to one of America’s favorite pastimes. In 2025, the celebration enters its 10th year, marking a milestone not only for the event itself but for the entire tailgating community.

From a Passion Project to a National Movement

Luke Lorick’s journey into the tailgating world began over a decade ago. What started as a personal enthusiasm evolved into a robust brand with a mission: test out the coolest tailgating gear and give fans a chance to win. Over the last 13 years, Tailgating Challenge has tested more than 800 products and handed out thousands of prizes, creating an inclusive platform for tailgating enthusiasts across the country.

“Tailgating has always been about more than just the party,” said Lorick. “It’s about connecting with others, celebrating shared interests, and making memories before the big game starts.”

Milestones and Media Presence

Tailgating Challenge has grown exponentially, amassing over 300,000 followers across platforms and becoming the go-to source for all things tailgating. Its reach is not just confined to digital audiences — Lorick made a cameo appearance in the Barbie movie, underscoring the crossover appeal of the brand.

In addition to founding National Tailgating Day, Lorick established two other celebratory observances: National Yard Games Day and National Homegating Day. His published research article, “Couples that Tailgate Together Stay Together,” adds an academic dimension to the lifestyle brand, showcasing the deeper connections tailgating fosters.

He has also set multiple world records in cornhole, further cementing his status as a thought leader in tailgating culture.

Weekly Giveaways and Gear Reviews

What sets Tailgating Challenge apart is its relentless commitment to community engagement. Fans eagerly anticipate weekly gear reviews and product giveaways, making the brand not just informative but interactive. With a rigorous product testing schedule and an unmatched variety of gear showcased, the platform provides tailgaters with valuable insights into the latest trends and innovations.

“Every week, we spotlight new gear and give fans a chance to experience it themselves,” said Lorick. “We’re proud to be the only platform that combines expert reviews with community rewards consistently.”

Looking Ahead to National Tailgating Day 2025

With the 10th annual National Tailgating Day fast approaching, Tailgating Challenge is preparing a major celebration. Tailgaters across the country are encouraged to mark their calendars for September 6, 2025. Festivities will include product showcases, themed competitions, and collaborations with leading brands in the outdoor recreation space.

Lorick emphasized the community-driven nature of the event: “This day is for everyone who believes that the party starts in the parking lot. Whether it’s your first tailgate or your hundredth, this celebration is about bringing people together.”

About Tailgating Challenge

Tailgating Challenge is a consumer-focused platform dedicated to tailgating culture, gear reviews, and fan community engagement. Founded by Luke Lorick, the brand operates with a mission to discover and evaluate new tailgating products and provide value to fans through content and giveaways. With over 300,000 social media followers and a 13-year track record, Tailgating Challenge remains the leading voice in the tailgating lifestyle space.

