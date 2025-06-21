Breaking Down Geographical Boundaries with AI

In an ever-evolving digital landscape, marketing has traditionally been dominated by costly, high-budget photo shoots and influencer collaborations. Two entrepreneurs, Farhad Malegam, founder of AI Influencer Pro (Australia), and Zeeshaan Lakdawala, founder of The Influencer AI (Spain), are challenging this status quo. With a shared mission to democratise influencer marketing, they are utilising advanced AI tools to provide scalable and affordable solutions that benefit brands worldwide.



Despite operating on opposite sides of the globe, the two entrepreneurs share a vision to create professional content without the financial barriers of traditional methods. Together, they are leveraging AI-driven platforms to enable businesses, regardless of their size, to produce high-quality content at a fraction of the cost. This partnership highlights the rise of AI technology, which is reshaping the marketing and content creation industries across borders.

AI Influencer Pro: A New Era of Cost-Effective Digital Marketing

Launched in Australia by Farhad Malegam, AI Influencer Pro is a platform designed to revolutionise influencer marketing for small businesses and emerging brands. The platform addresses a major challenge in the industry: the prohibitive costs and time involved in securing influencer collaborations and creating professional-grade content.

AI Influencer Pro streamlines content creation by combining AI-generated influencers, virtual try-ons, and high-quality model shoots into one solution. This platform allows businesses to maintain full control over their messaging, creative direction, and visual representation. It also eliminates the uncertainty of influencer partnerships, ensuring predictable and high-quality results.

What makes AI Influencer Pro stand out:

Industry-First Innovation : Combines AI influencer creation, virtual try-ons, and professional model and product shoots in one solution.

Proven Results : Achieves 93% customer preference for product demonstrations, accelerates content creation by 84%, and drives 10x more engagement.

Complete Brand Control : Allows brands to create content without relying on influencer negotiations.

Affordability : Offers professional-grade content creation at just 3% of the cost of traditional influencer marketing.

: Offers professional-grade content creation at just 3% of the cost of traditional influencer marketing. Australian Innovation: Proudly Australian-founded, AI Influencer Pro helps local businesses compete globally with cutting-edge content creation tools.

Farhad Malegam’s entrepreneurial journey reflects a commitment to delivering accessible and efficient digital marketing tools that allow businesses to produce content that resonates with their audiences and drives sales.

The Influencer AI: Making Professional Content Creation Accessible

Similar to AI Influencer Pro, The Influencer AI, founded by Zeeshaan Lakdawala in Spain, provides an affordable and scalable solution for content creation in the influencer marketing space. Through the use of AI-driven technology, The Influencer AI enables businesses to generate photorealistic AI influencers for product shots, lifestyle imagery, and videos in a fraction of the time and cost typically associated with traditional photo shoots.

This platform offers an intuitive user experience, making it easy for brands to generate unlimited high-quality content at scale. The ability to test creative ideas, refine campaigns, and accelerate production timelines makes The Influencer AI a game-changer for e-commerce businesses, agencies, and marketers.

What sets The Influencer AI apart:

AI-Powered Persona Creation : Generate photorealistic AI personas that appear consistently across multiple content assets.

Fast, Budget-Friendly Production : Produce high-quality content in minutes without the need for costly photo shoots.

Virtual Try-Ons : Customers can visualise products on AI-generated models, helping businesses drive conversions.

: Customers can visualise products on AI-generated models, helping businesses drive conversions. Free Testing Tools: Users can experiment with the platform’s AI photo editor and virtual try-on tools without any upfront costs.

Zeeshaan’s vision for The Influencer AI is to give businesses the freedom to create content efficiently while maintaining flexibility and staying within budget. Whether businesses are testing new products or running an entire campaign, The Influencer AI provides the tools to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced digital environment.

Innovative AI Solutions That Know No Borders

Both AI Influencer Pro and The Influencer AI are disrupting influencer marketing on a global scale. Despite operating in different regions, these platforms are united by a common goal: to make influencer marketing more accessible for small businesses and emerging brands. Farhad Malegam’s work with AI Influencer Pro and Zeeshaan Lakdawala’s work with The Influencer AI demonstrate the power of technology to level the playing field for brands, regardless of their location or budget.

As both companies continue to expand their services, they are empowering brands to generate high-quality, engaging content that drives customer engagement and increases sales. Through these groundbreaking platforms, AI Influencer Pro and The Influencer AI are paving the way for a more inclusive and accessible influencer marketing industry.

About AI Influencer Pro

Founded by Farhad Malegam in Australia, AI Influencer Pro is a cutting-edge platform that provides businesses with scalable, affordable, and high-quality content creation tools. By integrating AI-driven influencer creation, virtual try-ons, and professional product shoots, the platform helps businesses create content that resonates with their audiences while maintaining complete control over messaging and branding. Proudly Australian-founded, AI Influencer Pro is reshaping the digital marketing landscape for small and emerging businesses.

About The Influencer AI

Founded by Zeeshaan Lakdawala in Spain, The Influencer AI is an AI-powered platform that transforms the content creation process for e-commerce businesses. By generating photorealistic AI influencers, the platform enables businesses to produce high-quality product shots, lifestyle images, and videos without the expense and time commitment of traditional photo shoots. The Influencer AI is a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to enhance their marketing efforts with AI-driven technology.

