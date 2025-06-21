DMR News

Reddit Stock Surges Following Launch of New AI Advertising Tools

Jun 21, 2025

Reddit’s shares climbed 6% after the social media company introduced two new artificial intelligence-driven advertising features aimed at helping brands better engage with the platform’s communities.

Unveiled Monday during the Cannes Lions festival, the tools are powered by Reddit Community Intelligence, an engine that transforms posts and comments into structured insights. One tool, Reddit Insights, acts as a real-time listening platform for marketers to identify trends and fine-tune campaigns. The other, Conversation Summary Add-ons, enables brands to showcase positive user-generated content alongside their ads.

“These tools mark a new era of community marketing, enabling brands to connect authentically with Reddit’s high-intent audiences worldwide,” the company stated.

Early Testers and Industry Context

Publicis was the exclusive alpha tester for Reddit Insights, while Lucid and Jackbox Games were among the early users of Conversation Summary Add-ons.

As companies across sectors increasingly use AI to improve advertising effectiveness, these tools are reshaping the industry landscape—while challenging some traditional advertising approaches.

The broader ad market has faced headwinds from macroeconomic uncertainties, including trade tensions with China. However, recent signs indicate a possible easing of those tensions, providing some optimism.

Reddit’s recent earnings reflected strong sales and positive guidance, boosted by internal site improvements such as encouraging logged-out users to create accounts—an important factor for advertisers seeking engaged audiences.

Author’s Opinion

Reddit’s new AI tools highlight a growing shift towards leveraging authentic community conversations in advertising. Rather than relying solely on traditional ad placements, brands increasingly seek to engage users in ways that feel genuine and relevant. This approach not only benefits advertisers but also improves user experience by connecting ads with meaningful content. However, balancing AI-driven automation with respect for community values will be key to sustaining trust and long-term success.

Featured image credit: Heute

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

