Amazon Schedules Prime Day 2025 for July 8-11

Yasmeeta Oon

Jun 21, 2025

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2025 will take place from July 8 to July 11, extending the popular annual sale event to four days for the first time. Shoppers can expect discounts across a wide range of categories, including pantry staples and snacks for summer gatherings, home improvement essentials, back-to-school supplies, health and personal care items, family-favorite toys, best-selling books, pet supplies, and even premium luxury products.

A new feature called “Today’s Big Deals” will debut, offering themed daily drops with limited-time offers designed to keep the excitement fresh throughout the event.

Prime Day was a major success in the U.S. last year, with consumers spending $14.2 billion—an 11% increase over the $12.7 billion recorded in 2023, according to Adobe Analytics.

This announcement comes a few months after Amazon confirmed in April that it would proceed with the annual sales event despite ongoing tariff concerns.

What The Author Thinks

Extending Prime Day to four days could be a double-edged sword. While consumers might enjoy more time to snag deals, longer sales events risk diluting the excitement and urgency that make such events special. Retailers might also face operational challenges maintaining strong discounts and inventory levels over a prolonged period. Ultimately, success will depend on Amazon’s ability to keep fresh and attractive deals flowing across all four days.

Featured image credit: ActuaLitté via Flickr

