Trump Shows Increasing Willingness to Authorize Military Action in Iran

President Donald Trump is increasingly open to using U.S. military assets to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, moving away from his previous emphasis on diplomacy, according to officials familiar with ongoing discussions. Though still open to a diplomatic solution if Iran makes significant concessions, Trump’s patience for negotiations is clearly waning.

Returning early from the G7 summit, Trump told reporters, “I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate with Iran,” adding that his objective is “an end, a real end, not a ceasefire.”

Military Preparations and Diplomatic Efforts

U.S. military planners have prepared options including refueling Israeli fighter jets conducting strikes over Iran, supported by the deployment of more than 30 aerial refueling tankers to the region. These measures give the administration strategic flexibility, with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites among the options presented to Trump.

Meanwhile, the administration continues diplomatic outreach through regional partners such as Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Special envoy Steve Witkoff has been working to facilitate talks, although Iran has so far not responded to plans for upcoming negotiations.

Trump faces pressure from Republican allies pushing for a more aggressive military stance, with Senator Lindsey Graham calling for full U.S. involvement alongside Israel to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program. However, Trump has so far limited U.S. involvement to defensive support.

In public remarks, Trump claimed the U.S. controls the skies over Iran and warned of severe retaliation if American forces are attacked. He also disclosed knowledge of Iran’s supreme leader’s location but stated the U.S. would not target him “for now.”

Author’s Opinion The president’s evolving stance highlights the difficult balance between avoiding escalation and supporting a key ally. While military options gain appeal amid Iran’s nuclear progress, diplomacy remains the safest way to prevent a broader, unpredictable conflict. An escalation risks long-term entanglement in the Middle East at a time when stability is fragile.

Featured image credit: FMT

