ViaSkill Introduces an AI-Powered Platform to Help Professionals Reclaim Their Career Stories

In an era where professional growth can feel invisible, ViaSkill is reshaping how people engage with their careers. Founded by Grace Cupat, with co-founders Michael Mizuno and Julia Hendricks, the team brings a wealth of experience to the table—Grace with 20 years, Michael with 15 years, and Julia with 10 years, collectively offering more than 45 years of expertise. ViaSkill is a career platform that goes beyond traditional tools to offer professionals a comprehensive solution for tracking progress, extracting valuable skills, and building confidence.



Unlike most career platforms that only focus on the job search, ViaSkill is designed to work for professionals throughout their entire career journey. Through its AI-driven tools, ViaSkill helps individuals track their growth, automatically identify the skills they’re building, and create dynamic, evolving portfolios and resumes that showcase their achievements in real time.

The Problem of Invisible Growth and Career Uncertainty

Many professionals are familiar with the frustration of having a great career but struggling to articulate it when the time comes. Whether it’s updating a resume, preparing for a promotion, or presenting their value in a job interview, too often people find themselves scrambling to remember and organize their accomplishments. For some, this process can trigger imposter syndrome, leaving them uncertain about their own worth.

According to Grace Cupat, the need for a platform like ViaSkill became clear after years of witnessing talented professionals face these challenges. “I’ve watched brilliant people falter, not because they weren’t good enough, but because they didn’t have the tools to show it,” said Cupat. “I built ViaSkill to give people the tools, language, and confidence to own their story.”

A Solution That Works Continuously, Not Just During Crises

ViaSkill’s unique approach shifts the focus from resume-building during moments of crisis to continuous, seamless career growth. The platform’s AI identifies skills as they’re developed, extracts insights from ongoing projects, and updates resumes and portfolios accordingly. Unlike traditional career tools that only surface during a job search or after a layoff, ViaSkill is designed to support professionals before they need help, during their everyday work and development.

“We’re not just helping people create resumes, we’re helping them understand who they are, how they work, and what they bring to the table,” Cupat explained. “ViaSkill gives them clarity and structure, so when the time comes for a career transition, they’re ready.”

One standout feature of ViaSkill is the SKILDprint assessment. This tool provides users with a personalized snapshot of their professional strengths and work style, giving them the language and insight they need to communicate their value to employers, peers, and leadership teams.

Empathy Meets AI: The Foundation of ViaSkill



What sets ViaSkill apart from other platforms is its focus on empathy. As Cupat notes, “ViaSkill isn’t just powered by AI, it’s built on empathy.” The platform recognizes that career growth can be difficult to see, especially for professionals who may feel overlooked or undervalued. By continuously tracking progress and offering actionable insights, ViaSkill supports users in overcoming self-doubt and feeling empowered to advocate for themselves.

The platform’s holistic approach incorporates AI to capture professional milestones in real time and dynamically adapt users’ portfolios and resumes. ViaSkill aims to be a long-term partner, offering ongoing support as users evolve in their careers. “We want to help people remember what they’ve done, even when they forget,” Cupat shared. “Most platforms only focus on job search, but ViaSkill is built for the entire career journey.”

Why ViaSkill Is a Game-Changer for the Modern Workforce

ViaSkill’s solution to career tracking is timely, especially in an environment where careers are no longer linear. With an increasing number of professionals shifting industries, pursuing side projects, or looking to accelerate their growth, traditional career management tools often fall short.

“Everyone deserves a system that remembers what they’ve done, even when they forget,” said Cupat. With ViaSkill, professionals can trust that their achievements, skills, and progress are never lost, whether or not they are actively pursuing a promotion or new role. The platform also helps people tap into their untapped potential by showing them how their work fits into the bigger picture, giving them the confidence to own their story.

The Vision Behind ViaSkill

ViaSkill’s mission goes beyond simply creating portfolios or resumes. It’s about rebuilding professional confidence from the ground up. For Grace Cupat, Michael Mizuno, and Julia Hendricks, this platform is personal. “I built ViaSkill because I’ve been where so many people are, I’ve had to advocate for myself in a system that doesn’t always recognize my worth,” Cupat said.

With ViaSkill, Cupat, Mizuno, and Hendricks hope to offer a tool that empowers professionals to track, assess, and communicate their growth without fear of being overlooked. ViaSkill’s approach is not only about professional success, but about fostering dignity and clarity at every stage of a person’s career.

About ViaSkill

Founded by Grace Cupat, co-founders Michael Mizuno and Julia Hendricks, ViaSkill is an AI-powered career platform designed to help professionals continuously track their growth, understand their skills, and confidently communicate their value. Combining AI-driven project tracking, skill extraction, and personalized career assessments, ViaSkill empowers users to showcase their professional journey in an authentic and evolving way. The platform aims to transform career development from a disconnected, stressful process into an empowering and structured journey.

