DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Crowdfund.co Launches to Help Founders Navigate Equity Crowdfunding with Expert Support and SPV Integration

ByEthan Lin

Jun 21, 2025

Crowdfund.co, a new platform providing consulting-led equity crowdfunding services, has officially launched. The company’s mission is to help startups, solo GPs, real estate sponsors, and creator-led ventures launch investor-ready fundraising campaigns with the legal, technical, and strategic support they need to succeed.

As part of its official debut, Crowdfund.co announced a strategic partnership with SPV.co, a platform specializing in the formation and management of special purpose vehicles (SPVs) used in private offerings. The integration provides clients with a fully supported path—from pre-raise preparation to post-close investor relations.

“We work with SaaS startups, real estate funds, e-commerce brands, and solo GPs who want to move fast—but stay compliant,” said Nate Nead, Principal at Crowdfund.co. “Most platforms offer templates. We offer full-stack strategic and legal consulting with a partner-driven approach. By teaming up with SPV.co, we’ve closed the loop from deal setup to investor onboarding.”

A Turnkey Solution for Equity Crowdfunding

Crowdfund.co offers end-to-end services for clients navigating Reg CF, Reg D, and Reg A+ equity raises. Its services include:

  • Campaign Strategy & Planning: Guidance on raise type, valuation, investor targeting, and positioning.
  • Regulatory Compliance: Form C filing, 506(c) support, accredited investor verification, and audit prep.
  • Platform Setup: Help selecting between major crowdfunding portals or launching a self-hosted solution.
  • SPV Formation via SPV.co: Legal entity creation, banking setup, KYC/AML compliance, and investor onboarding.
  • Marketing & Funnel Strategy: Lead generation, nurturing, and conversion strategy via partner teams or in-house tools.
  • Post-Raise Support: Investor updates, capital call execution, cap table management, and compliance monitoring.

Industries Served

Crowdfund.co’s offerings are tailored to a wide variety of industries where compliant fundraising is critical:

  • Startups (tech, SaaS, hardware, consumer)
  • Real estate syndications (residential and commercial)
  • Private equity and venture funds
  • E-commerce and DTC brands
  • Franchise roll-ups
  • Climate and impact investing
  • Healthcare and biotech startups
  • Creator-led or entertainment ventures
  • Web3/crypto projects seeking U.S.-compliant capital solutions

“Too many promising raises get tripped up by legal complexity,” said Jason Powell, CEO of SPV.co and a securities attorney. “Crowdfund.co is doing it right—helping issuers stay compliant while focusing on what matters most: building relationships with investors. We’re proud to power their SPV backend.”

Built on Expertise and Infrastructure

Crowdfund.co leverages the technology and compliance infrastructure of SPV.co to deliver fast, secure, and compliant structuring for capital raises.

“The SPV.co platform is built for speed, security, and compliance,” said Corey Engel, Chief Technology Officer at SPV.co. “With this partnership, we’re enabling Crowdfund.co clients to go from idea to capital raise faster—without sacrificing the technical infrastructure needed for investor trust.”

“Equity crowdfunding shouldn’t feel like a black box,” added Brian Schwab, Chief Revenue Officer at Crowdfund.co. “We built Crowdfund.co to give issuers clarity, confidence, and a team they can trust. This partnership with SPV.co means we can now offer truly full-stack support.”

With this launch, Crowdfund.co positions itself as the go-to partner for serious founders and emerging fund managers who want a guided, compliant, and investor-friendly path to raising capital.

About Crowdfund.co

Crowdfund.co provides full-service equity crowdfunding consulting for startups, real estate sponsors, fund managers, and creators. Services include strategic planning, compliance support, SPV formation, and investor funnel strategy—all designed to make fundraising faster, simpler, and legally sound.

About SPV.co

SPV.co offers fast, compliant formation and management of special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for private capital raises. The platform supports fund managers, founders, and syndicates with legal entity creation, investor onboarding, compliance workflows, and back-office support.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

ViaSkill Introduces an AI-Powered Platform to Help Professionals Reclaim Their Career Stories
Jun 21, 2025 Ethan Lin
Banyan & Bamboo Launches AI-Powered “365 Beauty Blueprint” for Personalized Aesthetic Wellness in Austin
Jun 21, 2025 Ethan Lin
YouTube Introduces Shopping Stickers for Shorts
Jun 21, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801