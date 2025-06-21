Crowdfund.co Launches to Help Founders Navigate Equity Crowdfunding with Expert Support and SPV Integration

Crowdfund.co, a new platform providing consulting-led equity crowdfunding services, has officially launched. The company’s mission is to help startups, solo GPs, real estate sponsors, and creator-led ventures launch investor-ready fundraising campaigns with the legal, technical, and strategic support they need to succeed.

As part of its official debut, Crowdfund.co announced a strategic partnership with SPV.co, a platform specializing in the formation and management of special purpose vehicles (SPVs) used in private offerings. The integration provides clients with a fully supported path—from pre-raise preparation to post-close investor relations.

“We work with SaaS startups, real estate funds, e-commerce brands, and solo GPs who want to move fast—but stay compliant,” said Nate Nead, Principal at Crowdfund.co. “Most platforms offer templates. We offer full-stack strategic and legal consulting with a partner-driven approach. By teaming up with SPV.co, we’ve closed the loop from deal setup to investor onboarding.”

A Turnkey Solution for Equity Crowdfunding

Crowdfund.co offers end-to-end services for clients navigating Reg CF, Reg D, and Reg A+ equity raises. Its services include:

Campaign Strategy & Planning : Guidance on raise type, valuation, investor targeting, and positioning.

: Guidance on raise type, valuation, investor targeting, and positioning. Regulatory Compliance : Form C filing, 506(c) support, accredited investor verification, and audit prep.

: Form C filing, 506(c) support, accredited investor verification, and audit prep. Platform Setup : Help selecting between major crowdfunding portals or launching a self-hosted solution.

: Help selecting between major crowdfunding portals or launching a self-hosted solution. SPV Formation via SPV.co : Legal entity creation, banking setup, KYC/AML compliance, and investor onboarding.

: Legal entity creation, banking setup, KYC/AML compliance, and investor onboarding. Marketing & Funnel Strategy : Lead generation, nurturing, and conversion strategy via partner teams or in-house tools.

: Lead generation, nurturing, and conversion strategy via partner teams or in-house tools. Post-Raise Support: Investor updates, capital call execution, cap table management, and compliance monitoring.

Industries Served

Crowdfund.co’s offerings are tailored to a wide variety of industries where compliant fundraising is critical:

Startups (tech, SaaS, hardware, consumer)

Real estate syndications (residential and commercial)

Private equity and venture funds

E-commerce and DTC brands

Franchise roll-ups

Climate and impact investing

Healthcare and biotech startups

Creator-led or entertainment ventures

Web3/crypto projects seeking U.S.-compliant capital solutions

“Too many promising raises get tripped up by legal complexity,” said Jason Powell, CEO of SPV.co and a securities attorney. “Crowdfund.co is doing it right—helping issuers stay compliant while focusing on what matters most: building relationships with investors. We’re proud to power their SPV backend.”

Built on Expertise and Infrastructure

Crowdfund.co leverages the technology and compliance infrastructure of SPV.co to deliver fast, secure, and compliant structuring for capital raises.

“The SPV.co platform is built for speed, security, and compliance,” said Corey Engel, Chief Technology Officer at SPV.co. “With this partnership, we’re enabling Crowdfund.co clients to go from idea to capital raise faster—without sacrificing the technical infrastructure needed for investor trust.”

“Equity crowdfunding shouldn’t feel like a black box,” added Brian Schwab, Chief Revenue Officer at Crowdfund.co. “We built Crowdfund.co to give issuers clarity, confidence, and a team they can trust. This partnership with SPV.co means we can now offer truly full-stack support.”

With this launch, Crowdfund.co positions itself as the go-to partner for serious founders and emerging fund managers who want a guided, compliant, and investor-friendly path to raising capital.

About Crowdfund.co

Crowdfund.co provides full-service equity crowdfunding consulting for startups, real estate sponsors, fund managers, and creators. Services include strategic planning, compliance support, SPV formation, and investor funnel strategy—all designed to make fundraising faster, simpler, and legally sound.

About SPV.co

SPV.co offers fast, compliant formation and management of special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for private capital raises. The platform supports fund managers, founders, and syndicates with legal entity creation, investor onboarding, compliance workflows, and back-office support.