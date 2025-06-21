YouTube Introduces Shopping Stickers for Shorts

YouTube announced Wednesday it is improving the shopping experience on Shorts by launching new Shopping product stickers. These stickers help viewers easily identify products featured in a Short that are available for purchase.

Creators can now tag products in their Shorts, which will automatically generate a sticker based on the first tagged product. Creators have control over the sticker’s size and placement within their video. If multiple products are tagged, viewers can tap a downward arrow on the sticker to see the full list.

When a viewer clicks on a product, they are redirected to the retailer’s website to complete their purchase.

Increased Engagement and Global Rollout

During testing last month, YouTube found Shorts with Shopping product stickers received over 40% more product clicks than those using the previous Shopping button.

Shopping product stickers will roll out globally over the next week, with the exception of South Korea, where YouTube plans to introduce the feature soon.

At Cannes Lions 2025, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan shared that Shorts now average more than 200 billion daily views. He also revealed that Google’s Veo 3 video generator, capable of producing both video and audio, will be integrated into Shorts later this summer.

What The Author Thinks YouTube’s addition of Shopping product stickers to Shorts is a smart move that not only benefits viewers by making products easier to find but also gives creators a stronger opportunity to monetize their content. As short-form video continues to dominate online engagement, integrating seamless shopping experiences will be crucial in turning views into revenue. This feature could push more creators to blend content with commerce in a natural way, elevating the entire ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via CCNull

